100 years ago
Bad meat was making the rounds in Idaho Falls in early 1921, prompting calls for action from sanitation and health officials and some local businessmen. “The inspection of meat is now handled by the state meat inspector, the sanitation committee and the police,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “On account of the infrequency of the visit of the state official, it is deemed that more adequate provisions should be made to take care of this work. … When diseased meat is found, all that can be accomplished is its destruction. The force is greatly handicapped, however, by the lack of a city ordinance under which to work. In view of the prevalence of tubercular fowl, particularly turkeys, some definite steps should be taken to prevent the sale of this meat in Idaho Falls, emphasized Dr. A.C. Smith, in commenting on the situation. ‘The best course to pursue, in my opinion, is the passage of an ordinance requiring the inspection of all meat before it can be sold within the town limits. This ordinance should provide for a city inspector. Any additional expense which might arise could be taken care of by a small inspection tax.’”
75 years ago
The Bonneville County Board of Commissioners granted beer licenses to seven operators of clubs and pool halls this week in 1946 after judging that they had complied with a recent ruling by Idaho Attorney General Frank Langley. It was Langley’s judgment that any operator who had abandoned his retail liquor tax stamp was eligible for a beer license. Licenses were granted to the following establishments: Rainbow Inn at Beaches Corner; Capital Bar, 435 Park Avenue; South Highway Service Station; The Mint, 250 Park Avenue; Ford Billiards, 444 A Street; Buffet, 338 Broadway; and The Spud, 309 Broadway. Six had brought retail liquor stamps marked canceled, while the other brought an affidavit stating the liquor stamp had been destroyed.
50 years ago
Cecil Hall of Idaho Falls got a jaw-dropping surprise this week in February 1971 when he opened an envelope from Uncle Sam. A Social Security recipient since 1957, when he was all but blinded in a gun-cleaning accident, Hall and his wife were startled when they saw the amount on his monthly check was $7,237.20. Convinced it was a mistake, they called the local office only to be told that not only could they keep the money, but they could expect three more checks above their expected monthly benefit for a grand total of $9,516.60. The increases came from the Social Security Administration refiguring his benefits from 1957, taking into account all the increases that had been passed into law since then. When asked what he would do with all the extra money, Hall said, “I’ll pay off my debts and my home.”
25 years ago
Idaho Falls said goodbye this week in 1996 to its “Godfather of Golf,” George Henry Orullian, who passed away at the age of 86. Born in Armenia in 1909, Orullian came to the United States as an infant with his parents, who settled in Salt Lake City. He and his wife, Gertrude, came to Idaho Falls in 1936 when he took a job as supervisor of the city’s first municipal golf course, Pinecrest. A lifetime member of the Professional Golfers Association of America, he held the position until 1974.