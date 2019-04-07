100 years ago
Idaho Falls’ two municipal parties—Citizens and Progressives—were planning to hold their conventions this week in April 1919. Mayor Ralph Louis was expected to be nominated for re-election by the Progressives, albeit with some caveats. “It is common street talk that Mayor Louis has made deal or the party managers have for him whereby the present police force and a number of city employees are slated for the scrap heap and that Louis is to have certain support provided that he pledges to permit a citizens committee name his chief of police, members of the force and other city employees,” the Idaho Register reported. “The reason for this issue is stated as ‘Louis has made a good mayor other than the moral condition of the city which is bad and if that situation can be controlled Louis will be satisfactory.’” Meanwhile, the Citizens Party was expected to nominate W.A. Bradbury, as no other candidate was being mentioned.
75 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Bert Washburn of Idaho Falls got semi-good news this week in 1944 when they received a telegram from the War Department that their son, Sgt. Melvin C. Washburn, was a prisoner of war in Germany. Washburn, an airman, had been reported missing Feb. 22, with his parents getting word March 7. He had been in the service approximately 15 months. The news came through the International Red Cross.
50 years ago
A 48-star flag that had been flying at half-staff in honor of President Eisenhower, who died in April 1969, was reported stolen from the Idaho Falls YMCA. The flag had been presented in 1954, when the building was dedicated, Executive Director James Infelt reported. When a president or ex-president dies, the flag is traditionally flown at half-staff for a month. The stolen YMCA flag was made of nylon. Infelt asked anyone who spotted it to call him.
25 years ago
About 100 Idaho National Engineering Laboratory employees heard from Amory B. Lovins, author of the book “Soft Energy Paths,” this week in 1994. Lovins, a former member of the Energy Department’s senior advisory board, told his listeners that conservation and energy efficiency efforts had knocked about $160 billion from the nation’s annual power bill since the early 1970s. Another $300 billion in annual savings could be realized, but it would take a commitment to designing and building more efficient factories, office buildings and homes. Lovins said that in 2044 people would be looking back at late-’60s power plants the way we look at locomotives of the past: tremendous feats of engineering, but obsolete.