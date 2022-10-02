Two men, going by the names of E.B. Damon and Tony Slack, were arrested in Idaho Falls on Sept. 30, 1922, and charged with criminal syndicalism. Each man was held in the Bonneville County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Authorities said they had found a quantity of literature promoting the Industrial Workers of the World, as well as organization blanks and printed instructions relative to organizing. Organized in Chicago in 1905, the “Wobblies” contended that all workers should be united as a social class to supplant capitalism and wage labor with industrial democracy. They achieved many of their short-term goals in the 1910s and 1920s, particularly in the American West, but were regarded as too radical and inclined toward anarchism, which put them in conflict with other labor groups such as the American Federation of Labor. Membership declined due to government crackdowns on socialist groups during the first Red Scare. While being bound over to District Court, Damon and Slack freely admitted their membership and told the judge they had been sent to the state to find new members.
75 years ago
Idaho Falls housewives this week in 1947 were reporting an increasing number of “telephone chain calls,” designed to reduce food prices. In the movement, “the unidentified caller asks the housewife in turn to call five other women and enlist them in the drive to boycott high prices,” the Post-Register reported. “Reaction of Idaho Falls housewives is varied. Some women report they think it is an excellent idea for bringing food prices down; others take the stand that the movement is silly and will accomplish nothing. Merchants reported Thursday, however, that demand for butter and meat have slumped, possibly as a result of the local move. ‘I think it’s a good idea. It certainly can’t do any harm to try,’ declared one housewife. ‘It’s not the fault of the retailers that the prices are what they are, and I see no reason for doing anything to hurt my neighborhood grower, who laments the situation as much as I do,’ said another.”
50 years ago
Kenneth Cooper of Idaho Falls continued his push to have the Federal Communications Commission enforce fairness in news media coverage of the Vietnam War. In a brief filed this week in 1972, Cooper insisted that KID AM in Idaho Falls and CBS, the network with which the station was affiliated, “provide the same kind of news coverage of war activities, involvements and views of war activities, involvements and views of those nations who are ‘allies’ of North Vietnam as it presents concerning the United States in its similar role as ‘ally’ to South Vietnam,” Broadcasting Magazine reported. “Cooper contended that such coverage is necessary to formulate that informal judgment which is a prerequisite to responsible exercise of any voter’s franchise in this election year.” Cooper was seeking a reversal of an Aug. 21 ruling by FCC Complaints and Compliance Division Chief William B. Ray, which had dismissed an earlier complaint he’d filed against KID and CBS.
25 years ago
Biologists with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game were advising hunters to watch out for their dogs this week in 1997 following an outbreak of avian botulism in Bingham County that left a number of ducks floating dead at the upper end of American Falls Reservoir. “This is a very potent toxin,” said biologist Carl Anderson, who added that the strain would not be lethal to humans. “I’m not certain how the toxin acts in creatures other than birds,” he said. “I can say that ducks that land among hunters’ decoys are perfectly all right. Infected ducks can’t fly.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.