Rail freight rates continued to be the burning question in all of Idaho during the first week of December 1922. Three Idaho Falls leaders — W.L. Shattuck, C.J. Carlson and M.B. Yeaman — were among a delegation representing the Southern Idaho Rate Reduction Association, which traveled to Boise to meet with public utilities representatives. “The men say that freight reduction is something which must be had and had quickly, if farmers of southern Idaho are to exist at all,” the Idaho Statesman reported. “They have many figures showing actual conditions among the Idaho farmers as regards their summer and fall crops, which they hope to convince the members of the utilities commission of the need for aid.” Yeaman reported petitions had been circulated in 33 southeastern Idaho counties. “Governor-elect C.C. Moore has attended several of our rate conferences and he says that in effect that it is absolutely essential that there be an increase in the price of farm products and a corresponding decrease in freight rates, if the agricultural and livestock interests of southern Idaho are to prosper,” he said.
75 years ago
In cooperation with the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s push for greater highway safety, Bonneville County received 30 highway signs this week in December 1947. J.E. Painter, county road engineer, said the county had spent about $400 for the signs as roads were being brought to standard specifications. The signs carried warnings for stop, slow, curves and narrow bridges. Two stop signs and two curve signs were posted on the Shelley-New Sweden road, which had been oiled for the first time in 1947. “These highway signs serve two main purposes,” Painter said. “They help in warning the driver, but they also place the responsibility in case of a mishap. The vast majority of drivers heed the signs, but it is the few who ignore them that cause much of the trouble.” Painter said more signs would be installed as more county roads were improved to standard width.
50 years ago
Eastern Idaho found itself in the grip of extreme cold this week in 1972, with the temperature at Idaho Falls diving to minus 30 degrees, just 8 degrees short of an all-time record. Unofficially, it was reported that the temperature at the Atomic Energy Commission site near Mud Lake had dropped to minus 42 and that Driggs had an unofficial low of minus 38. “It may not be all over,” the Associated Press reported. “The National Weather Service said another storm front was forming in the Pacific Northwest and was to push over the region by Wednesday. The agency said there was a good possibility more snow and wind would be coming.”
25 years ago
State tests of emissions from the Penfold Products Co. plant at the corner of Sunnyside Road and South Yellowstone Highway showed they were not the cause of alleged health problems and property damage in the Sunnyside Acres mobile home development. Residents there had charged that starch mixed with other airborne materials were forming a chemical that corroded paint on vehicles and homes and caused breathing problems for some. A sample taken from a car in the neighborhood showed the emissions were no more than starch mixed with dust, said Katherine Reno of the Idaho Division of Environmental Quality.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
