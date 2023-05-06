100 years agoU.S. Rep. Addison T. Smith, R-Idaho, announced this week in 1923 that the federal government would complete the paving of the highway across the Fort Hall Reservation. “The link in the highway, six miles, from Gibson at the north end of the present paving, will be continued to the Blackfoot city limits,” the Daily Post reported. “This will complete the paving across the sandy stretch in that part of the country and will be one more link in the Utah-Idaho Yellowstone highway.”
75 years agoA man and woman were being held in the Idaho Falls Jail this week in 1948 on charges that they stole $1,515 from a downtown restaurant. Police had followed Harry and Jodi Wallace to Blackfoot after W. Takushiga, operator of Idaho Noodle Parlor, 370 Shoup Ave. reported the money missing from his room at a downtown hotel. F.G. Perrin, chief of detectives, said Takushiga, in his bathrobe, had encountered a young man in the hotel corridor around 2 a.m. A few minutes later, he returned to his room to discover it had been entered and the billfold in his trousers had been stolen. The currency included one bill for $500, five $100 bills and the remainder in smaller denominations. The description Takushiga gave matched the description of a young man who, with a female companion, hired a taxi for Blackfoot. Lt. Lowell Cramer and State Patrolman Robert H. Lewis sped to the Bingham County center and arrested the pair on the street around 3 a.m. Searching the suspects, they found $840 on Harry Wallace and $210 on Jodi Wallace, but the $500 was missing. Perrin said Jodi Wallace had been living in Idaho Falls under two other names, Jodi Brenner and Gertrude Huff.
50 years agoTwo Idaho Falls residents, Ralphene Brown and her son, Pat, were tensely waiting for news this week in 1973 about their relative Terry Leonhardy, the U.S. Consul at Guadalajara, Mexico, who had been reported abducted by terrorists. “Leonhardy, who has many friends here, ordinarily visits in Idaho Falls every summer,” the Associated Press reported. “The Browns, with one exception, are Leonhard’s only living relatives.” Leonhardy was released May 7 after Mexican President Luis Echeverria Alvarez personally intervened and met the leftist group’s demands, sending 30 prisoners to Cuba. “Mr. Echeverria’s decision was not a politically easy one for him to make,” the New York Times reported. “Among those sent to Cuba were bank robbers and political terrorists, people who could presumably show up in Mexico again.”
25 years agoA four-year study from the U.S. Geological Survey released this week in 1998 reported that the Snake River below its confluence with the Henry’s Fork was badly polluted, but at higher elevations, it was one of the cleanest waterways in the United States. “(The) study reported that pollution below the Henry’s Fork — near Rexburg, Idaho — is due primarily to water released from agricultural operations, industries, urban areas and wastewater treatment plants,” the Jackson Hole Guide reported. “But because there is little agriculture, industry or population density at areas higher up the Snake, those parts of the river contain some of the cleanest water for a major waterway in the country, according to Greg Clark, a USGS hydrologist.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
