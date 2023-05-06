LookingBackColumnImage.jpg
100 years agoU.S. Rep. Addison T. Smith, R-Idaho, announced this week in 1923 that the federal government would complete the paving of the highway across the Fort Hall Reservation. “The link in the highway, six miles, from Gibson at the north end of the present paving, will be continued to the Blackfoot city limits,” the Daily Post reported. “This will complete the paving across the sandy stretch in that part of the country and will be one more link in the Utah-Idaho Yellowstone highway.”

75 years agoA man and woman were being held in the Idaho Falls Jail this week in 1948 on charges that they stole $1,515 from a downtown restaurant. Police had followed Harry and Jodi Wallace to Blackfoot after W. Takushiga, operator of Idaho Noodle Parlor, 370 Shoup Ave. reported the money missing from his room at a downtown hotel. F.G. Perrin, chief of detectives, said Takushiga, in his bathrobe, had encountered a young man in the hotel corridor around 2 a.m. A few minutes later, he returned to his room to discover it had been entered and the billfold in his trousers had been stolen. The currency included one bill for $500, five $100 bills and the remainder in smaller denominations. The description Takushiga gave matched the description of a young man who, with a female companion, hired a taxi for Blackfoot. Lt. Lowell Cramer and State Patrolman Robert H. Lewis sped to the Bingham County center and arrested the pair on the street around 3 a.m. Searching the suspects, they found $840 on Harry Wallace and $210 on Jodi Wallace, but the $500 was missing. Perrin said Jodi Wallace had been living in Idaho Falls under two other names, Jodi Brenner and Gertrude Huff.


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

