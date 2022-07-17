100 years ago
In a letter to the state road commission, the American Automobile Association was questioning why gasoline prices were continuing to advance despite ample supply. “Motorists of the country are wondering why, particularly when the consumption of gasoline has increased but 7 percent in the first quarter of 1922, compared with the first quarter of 1921, and only 25 percent more than the first quarter of 1920, in spite of the increasing number of cars,” the letter said. “Gasoline reserve stocks in the United States are the largest in the history of the country and are growing at a much faster ratio than domestic consumption, the figures being compiled at the request of the A.A.A. officials by H.J. Lowe, petroleum economist of the Bureau of Mines. The present stocks on which the figures are compiled at the end of the first quarter of 1922 were 854,232,000 gallons, which was greater by 20 percent than for the first quarter of 1921 and 36 percent greater than for the first quarter of 1920.”
75 years ago
Idaho Falls Mayor E.W. Fanning announced this week in 1947 that the 479 parking meters purchased the previous year had been entirely paid off. Payments amounting to $32,916.20 had been made months ahead of schedule. “With the city now in outright possession, all revenue derived from the devices may be used by the city for whatever purposes it so desires,” the Post-Register reported. “Since the meters were installed April 13, 1946, 75 percent of the amount dropped in the meters was diverted to pay for their cost while the city retained the remaining 25 percent. On this basis, this indicates approximately 40 thousand dollars has been collected by the meters in slightly more than a year of operation. The collection at January 1 totaled $28,257.45, plus $4,305 gleaned from the $1 fines for overtime parking.”
50 years ago
The question of boys with long hair in the classroom reared its head again this week in 1972 as Kim and Kevin Getsinger, suspended from the Bonneville School District since November 1971, filed suit seeking $93,256 in damages. Earlier in the year, the Idaho Human Rights Commission filed suit against the district, claiming long hair standards for male students in the classroom constituted unfair sexual discrimination. District Court Judge Boyd R. Thomas ruled that the statute did not apply to education, and the matter had advanced to the Idaho Supreme Court. In the second suit, filed in District Judge Willard C. Burton’s court in Rigby, Idaho Falls attorney Reginald Reeves claimed the suspension violated “the rights of personal taste” as guaranteed by the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions. The Getsingers had been attending classes since their suspension in November, but Bonneville High School Principal Thomas Campbell (later elected mayor of Idaho Falls) allegedly “ordered teachers to pretend” they were not present, the suit claimed.
25 years ago
Hard as it may be to imagine a time when corn mazes weren’t everywhere, Brett Herbst announced this week in 1997 that he would be bringing one to eastern Idaho. Herbst, who had had success with a maze near American Fork, Utah, said his maze, in a field north of Idaho Falls, would be shaped like Idaho, with more than 30 dead ends and only one way out. “Right now you can still cheat, but once the corn gets over your head all the paths look the same,” he said. “When you come out in the night time and the leaves are rustling and you can’t see anything, it’s pretty spooky.” Herbst said he planned to keep the maze open from Aug. 29 to Halloween.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls."