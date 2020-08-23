100 years ago
Idaho Falls’ water situation remained unsettled this week in 1920, with the city still drawing water from the Snake River and the mayor and city council resolved to contest the notice sent by the state reclamation service. “(The) city administration is firm in the belief that the city is within its rights and no steps have been taken to comply with the demands of (a) notice (that) stated the city must provide an additional water supply on or before August 18 or be cut off,” the Blackfoot Republican reported.
“We are standing pat and expect to do so for the protection of the citizens of Idaho Falls,” said Mayor William Bradbury. “We will go to the limit to protect our water supply.” When asked for a statement from the reclamation department, Clyde Baldwin said he had advised the attorney general and that the matter was in his hands.
75 years ago
Windows rattled, houses shook and the sky rumbled around 9:30 p.m. the night of Aug. 22, 1945, after a munitions dump at the Arco Naval Proving Ground west of Idaho Falls was set off. “Some Blackfoot residents said they thought it was an earthquake,” the Post-Register reported. “The blast was felt as far north as Rigby. Thoughts of the atomic bomb raced through many minds.” It was learned the next morning that a series of controlled explosions were planned to determine the safest methods for storing large supplies of powder scheduled to return to the United States from overseas. Captain W.E. Brown, in charge of the naval ordnance plant in Pocatello, told the newspaper that eastern Idaho residents would probably feel several more explosions, but emphasized no cause for alarm. “I would like to caution all residents of the area not to wander in the proving ground vicinity, because explosions within five and 10 miles could prove harmful,” he said. “Residents are asked to stay on the highway and not wander off into the desert. It is impossible for us to place guards all over in the area and it is not all fenced in.”
50 years ago
Idaho Nuclear Corp. signed a lease this week in August 1970 for 82 rooms in the Rogers Hotel for personnel assigned to the Loss of Fluid Test project. The lease was announced by Richard I. Clayton, a partner in the Clayton Investment Co., which owned the hotel, as well as several other downtown Idaho Falls properties. Clayton said there would be extensive remodeling to convert rooms to offices, conference and drafting rooms. Heyrend Construction of Idaho Falls was named as the contractor to perform the remodeling work. Clayton said occupancy was scheduled for Oct. 24.
25 years ago
Eastern Idaho potato growers were at DEFCON 1 in late August 1995 following reports of late blight in western parts of the state. A fungal disease, late blight is blamed for the Irish potato famine of the 1840s. At a meeting in Idaho Falls, Phil Nolte, potato specialist with the University of Idaho, warned that Idaho was dealing with a tougher, more resilient strain. “Anything we’re growing in Idaho has no appreciative level of resistance,” he said.