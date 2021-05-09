100 years ago
The Idaho Falls High School senior class was wrapping up the year with a full slate of events this week in May 1921. On Friday, May 13, the track team was headed to Blackfoot for its last meet of the year. The high school was being given half the day off and a special train had been arranged for students who wanted to go. A picnic for the whole school was planned for Saturday, and Sunday was to feature baccalaureate services at the Methodist church with Father Purcell of the Catholic Church delivering the sermon. The junior-senior banquet was scheduled for Monday in the Presbyterian church parlors. Class night was set for Tuesday in the high school auditorium. Wednesday would be the junior-senior picnic, Thursday the general assembly for seniors and Friday would see commencement exercises in the LDS auditorium, with Mr. Frazier of the Idaho Technical School at Pocatello delivering the address. Eunice Peterson would be honored as valedictorian, and Juanita Henry and Cisco Nojima would be honored for holding the second-highest grades.
75 years ago
Minor league baseball returned to Idaho Falls on May 9, 1946, but the hometown opener was not the sort of game anyone really wanted to remember, with the Salt Lake Bees walloping the Russets 12-4 in front of nearly 3,000 fans. Meanwhile, near-freezing temperatures kept spectators in the grandstands buttoned up while small bonfires blazed in the bleachers. “A few left early when it became apparent that Idaho Falls would have to go at least another day before notching up their first home victory of the season,” Post-Register Sports Editor Joe Blenkle reported. “The long, drawn-out contest, which lasted just three minutes short of three hours, added to the discomfort by its unusual length. The game was one of the longest nine-inning contests on record in Idaho Falls.”
50 years ago
Speaking for the Idaho Young Democrats, Ellen Spano of Idaho Falls, the group’s president, said they were working with the Young Voters for Peace in their campaign to collect one million petition signatures. These would be sent to President Richard Nixon, with copies to go to members of Congress and the national headquarters of the two major political parties. “Petitions such as this have been successful in the past for effecting change,” Spano said. “A successful campaign will make all our representatives in Washington aware that if they do not make a serious public commitment now to end the war our votes will not go to them in 1972 but to candidates who make the commitment we seek.”
25 years ago
The Idaho Falls School District board of trustees agreed this week in 1996 to pay more than $65,000 to former superintendent Chris Mattocks, who resigned with two years left on his contract to take a job at Idaho State University. The agreement, obtained by the Post Register, guaranteed Mattocks a $50,000 payout by May 31 and $15,360 into his tax-deferred annuity plan. Board chairman Jerry Wixom said the trustees “wanted to do the right thing.” Asked if the board was buying out his contract, Wixom said the agreement could be interpreted in a number of ways.