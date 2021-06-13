100 years ago
The numbers for May were in this week in June 1921, and Leo S. Twitchell took honors as the government’s top hunter of predatory animals. Of the state’s five hunters, who killed 143 coyotes, three gray wolves and eight bobcats, Twitchell led the scoreboard with three big wolves, 16 coyotes and a bobcat. “He succeeded in taking a coyote which was making nightly inroads on the flocks of the Blackfoot section,” the newspaper reported. “It is these old ‘killers’ we are especially anxious to get. He also found the carcass of an old male wolf which had been killed with poison earlier in the season. Stockmen report that following his poisoning operations they have seen on the ranges more than 50 dead coyotes.” All was not well, however. “Many men who in the past have been engaged in this work are quitting for the fact that the bounty on furs is not enough to keep them interested and unless more men are engaged, Idaho, it is feared, will again become infested with predatory animals, creating a loss to the stock industry.”
75 years ago
As communities prepared to celebrate Idaho Pioneer Day on June 15, 1946, a Saturday, there was some question as to whether state liquor stores would remain open, with State Superintendent E.P. Horsfall dictating that stores would be closed only where the occasion was celebrated. “If the city or town does not observe the holiday and stores remain open the state liquor stores will do likewise,” he said. J.L. Seedall, manager of the store in Idaho Falls, said his establishment would be closed since the original orders called for closing on all legal holidays. But was Idaho Pioneer Day an actual legal holiday? Established by the legislature in 1911, Pioneer Day was dropped by the 1943 session in a wartime revision that reduced the number of legal holidays set by law. Nor was it to be confused with the Pioneer Day of July 24, held to commemorate the settlement of the Salt Lake Valley by Mormon pioneers in 1847.
50 years ago
Karen Herd of Idaho Falls was crowned Miss Idaho this week in 1971 at the state pageant in Boise. “I’m just so excited,” said the 19-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Herd, expressing hope that she could do as well at the Miss America Pageant as her forerunner, Noralyn Olsen. “The brown-eyed Brigham Young University coed said the first thing she was going to do after the excitement died down was jump in the swimming pool at the motel where she was staying,” the Associated Press reported. The four semi-finalists included Farla McKinney, Miss Twin Falls; Ann Bunting, Miss University of Idaho; Jani Ellis, Miss Jefferson County; and Margere Holland, Miss Boise.
25 years ago
Lockheed-Martin Idaho Technologies received a decent report card this week in June 1996 for its management of the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory, but not straight A’s. While it earned 90 out of 100 possible points from the U.S. Department of Energy — a bonus of $10.4 million of a possible $17.4 million for six months — the 50-page evaluation said the company had work to do on integrating safety and health programs, as evidenced by the state of Idaho’s finding that it had violated federal environmental regulations for storing and documenting hazardous wastes. The report also questioned the company’s system for handling employee safety concerns.