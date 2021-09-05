100 years ago
The Retail Merchants’ association took steps this week in 1921 toward a permanent War Bonnet Roundup association that would make the event an annual affair and procure grounds for it as well as general community use. Stock would be issued at 25 a share, with 20% to be given to the local American Legion post. Bert M. Wilson was named manager of the Roundup and C.C. Whipple was named secretary and financial agent. At the meeting, Wilson announced that a contract had been let with the Fort Hall tribes for their appearance and that the Blackfoot cavalry would make an appearance. The Retail Merchants’ association named a committee composed of W.E. Collins, T.W. Ball, C.C. Whipple, Paul Petersen and Anton Poitevin Jr., to complete the organization of the roundup association.
75 years ago
Walter Brickner, outfielder for the Idaho Falls Russets, was rushed to Sacred Heart Hospital around noon on Sept. 5, 1946, after dropping unconscious to the sidewalk while walking with two other players. There is very little information about him available other than this item on the BaseballInWartime.com website:
“Walter H ‘Walt’ Brickner was born on February 4, 1920 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He signed his first professional contract with Dover of the Eastern Shore League in 1939 and batted .272 in 41 games. He also made a couple of appearances on the mound as a knuckleball pitcher. He joined Moultrie of the Georgia-Florida League in 1940 and had a strong year batting .318 with 53 RBIs. Brickner followed that with a .337 batting average in 1941 and drove in 82 runs. It was, however, his last season in baseball as he joined the Army on January 28, 1942. Brickner was assigned to Camp Wheeler, Georgia where he played centerfield for the Camp Wheeler Spokes along with Senators’ shortstop Cecil Travis. Private Brickner later served overseas in Europe and was taken prisoner by the Germans. He spent two years in a POW camp. Upon his return, Brickner played for the Albany Senators of the Eastern League in 1945 batting .238. He was with Greenville of the Alabama State League in 1946 where he turned his hand to on-field managing before moving to the Idaho Falls Russets of the Pioneer League. In September, while walking to town with two teammates, he collapsed and was taken to hospital where he remained unconscious for four hours. It was almost certainly due to the run-down condition he was in after serving as a POW. Brickner recovered and continued to pursue a career in baseball playing for Las Vegas of the Sunset League, Roswell of the Longhorn League and ending his career with Tucson of the Southwest International League in 1951. Walt Brickner passed away on Sept. 23, 2002 in Apple Valley, San Bernardino, Calif. He was 82.”
50 years ago
A hearing was set for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 1971, in a case filed to force Idaho Falls High School officials to admit a long-haired student to class. The suit against Principal Glenn Mannion and Vice-Principal Gary Higley was filed by the guardian of Richard LeRoy McIssac and hinged on a writ issued by 7th District Judge Boyd R. Thomas, who had ruled that McIssac was to be admitted to classes under penalty of $50 per day for delay pending hearing on the case.
25 years ago
Idaho Gov. Phil Batt’s one-man campaign in defense of the 1995 nuclear waste agreement he cut with the U.S. Navy and Department of Energy got a boost this week in 1996 when the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry announced they were joining his side. At stake was a proposal to make any future nuclear waste agreements subject to legislative and voter approval. “I have not been particularly satisfied with the progress of the campaign to defeat the initiative, but I think it’s back on track now and will be a success,” Batt told the Associated Press. Officials from IACI said their main effort was to defeat the One Percent Initiative, which they feared would shift $228 million in school support from local property taxes to state taxes on businesses.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”