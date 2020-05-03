100 years ago
The swimming pool in the Idaho Falls High School gymnasium was opened the last week of April 1920 and was turning out to be quite the big attraction, according to an article in the Salt Lake Tribune (which had an Idaho Falls bureau on Park Avenue for years and years, in case you were wondering). “School authorities are finding it necessary to run two ‘shifts’ on the three evenings each week when the pool is open to the public,” the story reported. “Each evening finds the pool filled with swimmers and the spectators’ gallery crowded with onlookers. The pool is the first of its kind afforded to the citizens of Idaho Falls and is modern in every respect. It is completely tiled and has every feature of sanitation and convenience of the most modern builders. Arrangements are being made for swimming meets which will be held in the near future.”
75 years ago
News of Germany’s surrender on May 7, 1945, set off celebrations in Idaho Falls and across eastern Idaho. “Idaho Falls business houses closed for the day promptly after the initial flat was received reporting the unconditional surrender of Germany, but some communities, including Rexburg and St. Anthony, for example, stayed open for business as usual until the ‘Big Three’ confirmation of the surrender was received,” the Post-Register reported. “Rigby joined with Idaho Falls in observing the biggest event in 25 years, but celebrations were generally subdued. … First indication of the surrender announcement came with the extended blowing of the Idaho Falls fire station whistle after the fire station had received a report from the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce at 7:35 a.m. The chamber secretary, J.R. Gobble, had received the news flash from the radio. Mild bedlam broke loose at that moment. Telephones were soon jangling constantly at the Post-Register, with residents seeking to verify the report. They were informed of the Associated Press flash reporting official unconditional surrender. Most of the stores did not even open their doors. Some restaurants already open remained open, operators said, ‘until the food was gone.’ … No mail deliveries were made as the local post office closed and the colorfully costumed Idaho Falls High School band brought lumps in the throats of hundreds of bystanders as they marched down the streets of the business section Monday morning. … Celebrations were generally subdued, however, as most of the residents were mindful that ‘we still have a job to do in the Pacific.’”
50 years ago
Plans were unveiled this week in May 1970 for a new Blocks store in downtown Idaho Falls, at 478 Shop Avenue. “A succession of eight canopies cap the Shop Avenue display windows and present an inviting renovation to the 12,000-square-foot building,” the Idaho State Journal reported. “The canopies are made of fluted, rolled aluminum and will be anodized a warm, rich bronze. … When complete, the entire first floor will be devoted to fashion apparel and shoes for men, women, children and infants. A complete line of western wear and work clothing will be carried. In addition, the store will offer men’s formal wear rentals.” A grand opening was planned for September.
25 years ago
Speaking to scientists, educators and business leaders this week in May 1995, Thermo Electron Corp. founder George Hatsopoulos advised his listeners to read newspapers if they wanted to learn about emerging industrial needs and commercial technologies of the future. “If you can find a solution to that need you can create a successful business enterprise,” he said. “A company that wants to live long has to create new business.”