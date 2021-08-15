100 years ago
Harry Lords, 35, of Taylor, met an unfortunate end this week in 1921 when he was struck by lightning while working in a field. A husband and father of five, Lords was working in a field belonging to William Arave on Aug. 11 when he was hit by a bolt around 4 p.m. He was about half a mile from the house and working alone when the incident happened. After the rain stopped, a man by the name of Stoddard who had been working about 200 yards away noticed Lords’ horse wandering. Coming over a sand knoll, he discovered Lords’ body in a ditch, his head and neck submerged in water. Lords is buried in the Taylor Cemetery. His wife, Rosey, remarried in 1928 and lived to be 80.
75 years ago
Idaho Falls Airport officials checked the flight plan of a visiting pilot in the early morning hours of Aug. 15, 1946, gassed him up and sent him on his way, only to learn later that the plane had been stolen from the Blackfoot airport. Information released by the Civil Aeronautics Administration said the pilot filed a flight plan under the name “S.G. Roberts.” After leaving Idaho Falls, it landed in Pocatello at 5:06 a.m., then left reportedly for Boise. That was the last reported sighting of the plane. A spokesman for the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office said, “We have been unable to find anyone who knows an S.G. Roberts, but we are checking on a student flier who was seen loitering at the airport Wednesday evening and who we have been unable to locate this morning.” The plane was owned by Ernest Landvatter of Blackfoot.
50 years ago
Idaho Falls rolled out the red carpet on Aug. 18, 1971, for President Richard Nixon, who landed on his way to Grand Teton National Park for a tour. Pep bands and choral groups performed for the president, who was accompanied by his daughter Julie Eisenhower. Police Chief Robert Pollock canceled all days off so the force would be at full strength for the visit. Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus scrubbed travel plans to northern Idaho so he could be on hand to greet the chief executive on his first visit to Idaho while president. Nixon’s visit included a morning boat ride around Jackson Lake and an overnight stay at the Brinkerhoff House at the lake’s south end. He returned to Idaho Falls the following day where he left on the presidential jet “Spirit of ’76” for Dallas, where he addressed a Veterans of Foreign Wars convention. From there, he flew to the Western White House in San Clemente, Calif.
25 years ago
Domingo Guzman, a hard-throwing right-hander for the Idaho Falls Braves, no-hit the Butte Copper Kings on Aug. 15, 1996, leading the team to a 6-0 victory. It was the first complete-game no-hitter in the Pioneer League since 1994 and the 22nd since 1964, the year the league went to a shortened season. Guzman, a 6-foot, 180-pounder from the Dominican Republic, struck out 11 batters, walked four and hit one. In the middle innings he retired 16 batters in a row and in the ninth he set the Copper Kings down with five pitches. Guzman eventually made it to the National League, playing for San Diego in 1999 and 2000, pitching a total of six innings and posting a 0-1 record, with an earned run average of 19.50.