100 years agoThe bodies of a young Idaho Falls couple, John and Callie Wood, were found in the ice bunker of a Pacific Fruit Express company car the morning of Feb. 6, 1923, victims of carbon monoxide poisoning from two charcoal stoves they had been using to keep themselves warm. John Wood had in his pocket a marriage license, which showed his age to be 21 and his spouse, nee Callie Colson, to be 18. “In poor circumstances because Wood had been out of employment for several weeks, it is believed the young couple had stated out in the world via the ‘side door sleeper’ route, determined to better their condition,” the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “The bodies were found sitting beside each other on the floor the compartment by J.F. Neve and Frank Spears, inspectors for the Pacific Fruit Express company at the Montpelier terminal. They were turned over to Coroner F.M. Williams at that place. Callie Colson Wood, daughter of S.G. Colson of Idaho Falls, was a graduate of the high school her last June and was married at Pocatello soon after. Her parents received word recently that they intended leaving soon for Nevada to live.”

75 years agoKenneth F. Dean, Idaho’s school reorganization director, torpedoed hopes for a two-school district proposal in Bonneville County this week in 1948, telling the county school reorganization committee the state committee would reject any plan that did not provide equitable tax valuation per student. Dean termed unfeasible a proposal whereby one district would include students of Idaho Falls and environs and a second district for the outlying rural students with a senior high school in or near Idaho Falls. Under the two-district plan, the tax valuation per student in the Idaho Falls School District would total about $2,400, and for rural students in a second district about $5,000, committee members said. “The only way such a two-district plan could be instituted, he claimed, would necessitate the rural district turning part of the money over to the Idaho Falls district,” the Post-Register reported.


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

