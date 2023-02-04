100 years agoThe bodies of a young Idaho Falls couple, John and Callie Wood, were found in the ice bunker of a Pacific Fruit Express company car the morning of Feb. 6, 1923, victims of carbon monoxide poisoning from two charcoal stoves they had been using to keep themselves warm. John Wood had in his pocket a marriage license, which showed his age to be 21 and his spouse, nee Callie Colson, to be 18. “In poor circumstances because Wood had been out of employment for several weeks, it is believed the young couple had stated out in the world via the ‘side door sleeper’ route, determined to better their condition,” the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “The bodies were found sitting beside each other on the floor the compartment by J.F. Neve and Frank Spears, inspectors for the Pacific Fruit Express company at the Montpelier terminal. They were turned over to Coroner F.M. Williams at that place. Callie Colson Wood, daughter of S.G. Colson of Idaho Falls, was a graduate of the high school her last June and was married at Pocatello soon after. Her parents received word recently that they intended leaving soon for Nevada to live.”
75 years agoKenneth F. Dean, Idaho’s school reorganization director, torpedoed hopes for a two-school district proposal in Bonneville County this week in 1948, telling the county school reorganization committee the state committee would reject any plan that did not provide equitable tax valuation per student. Dean termed unfeasible a proposal whereby one district would include students of Idaho Falls and environs and a second district for the outlying rural students with a senior high school in or near Idaho Falls. Under the two-district plan, the tax valuation per student in the Idaho Falls School District would total about $2,400, and for rural students in a second district about $5,000, committee members said. “The only way such a two-district plan could be instituted, he claimed, would necessitate the rural district turning part of the money over to the Idaho Falls district,” the Post-Register reported.
50 years agoAt the end of a two-day search, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Jeep Patrol found 17 tired and hungry snowmobilers huddled around a campfire on Skyline Ridge, about 40 miles east of Idaho Falls, between Palisades Reservoir and Grays Lake. The party went missing in the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 4, 1973, after getting lost in a snowstorm and stopping on Skyline Ridge when their gas started running out. About 60 volunteer snowmobilers participated in the search. Bonneville County Sheriff Blaine Skinner said that when they found the party they were warm and dry but very hungry. Members of the party included Glen and Faye Parks, Marvin and Rayola Parks, Eke and Nina Weber, and Tom Parks, all of Swan Valley; Glenn and Marion Longhurst of Iona; Sam Bass and Robert, Dick and Janet Smith, all of Idaho Falls; and Irvin and Florence Wadsworth and Harold and Sherrie Serman.
25 years agoPolitical dialogue in eastern Idaho took a curious turn this week in 1998 as the exact definition of the term “jerk-wad” was debated in print and on the air. The issue arose after radio commentators Trish Oak and Halli Stone got carried away in their description of Idaho House Speaker Mike Simpson, R-Blackfoot, who had announced a bid for the U.S. House of Representatives and was being opposed in the primary by their preferred candidate, State Sen. Stan Hawkins, R-Ucon. Reading from a biography of Simpson by Randy Stapilus, Stone muttered into her microphone, “What a jerk-wad … and he’s even recognized as a jerk-wad by even those who are keenly involved in Idaho politics.” By Wednesday, the pair’s radio station, KID 590, felt compelled to announce it did not sanction the use of the term ‘jerk-wad’ or any other like term.” Twenty-five years later, we can turn to the Internet to find any number of definitions for “jerk wad” (no longer hyphenated). The most polite is “obnoxious person.” If you’re curious to know more but have delicate sensibilities, consider yourselves warned.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.