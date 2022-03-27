100 years ago
The sporting world this week in 1922 had its eye on Joe “Pep” Maddock, wondering whether he would come out of semi-retirement in Idaho Falls to accept a job as University of Utah’s athletic director. “Maddock stated today that he would like to accept the Utah offer, but conditions may make that difficult, as he is secretary and treasurer of a local trust company and has property interests here,” wire services reported. Maddock had first risen to fame in 1902 at the University of Michigan on Fielding H. Yost's "Point-a-Minute" teams. In 1904 he came to Utah to be head football, basketball and track coach, and from 1904 to 1909 he led Utah to a 36–9–1 record. Student spirit at Utah became so enthusiastic while Maddock was the coach that a song was written in his honor. “He has the Mormons all football crazy,” one newspaper reported. “He has written here to say that his team now holds the championship of Utah, Montana, Wyoming 'and the greater part of Colorado. When he won the hard-fought battle with Colorado College a week ago the Salt Lake City papers said: ‘Maddock is a new way of saying success. The great Michigan tackle has taken boys who never saw a football before and made them the star players of the Rocky Mountain States.’” Nevertheless, he retired in 1910 and moved to Mackay to go into business, later moving to Idaho Falls, where he served as the high school’s volunteer coach. He coached the Idaho Falls team until 1934, when he moved to Parker, where he was in the grocery business until his death in 1943, at the age of 66.
75 years ago
Elks from throughout southeastern Idaho — roughly 700 of them — turned out this week in 1947 to play host to Charles E. Broughton of Sheboygan, Wis., the national grand exalted ruler. “All went away happy after eating a fancy turkey dinner, listening to Ruler Broughton and watching a varied floor show,” the Post-Register reported. “The national Elks chief injected a somber note into the festivities when he urged constant vigilance against subversive minorities in the United States ‘which could grow into fearful majorities during a depression or national emergency. As an American citizen, it is not necessary to wear a gown or mask to prove your loyalty, neither is it necessary to cater to any element that would supplant our present form of government,’ he stressed in a conversational address which won standing applause from the audience as he left the meeting early for an engagement in Spokane, Wash.”
50 years ago
Jefferson County Sheriff Howard Shaffer was killed this week in March 1972 in a car-train collision two miles north of Idaho Falls on U.S. Highway 191. Bonneville County Sheriff Les Poole said Shaffer was southbound in his patrol car the night of March 25 and had passed five cars waiting at a railroad crossing when his car was clipped by the train and overturned. Shaffer was pinned in the car, and it took rescuers more than 30 minutes to extract him. He was pronounced dead on arrival at LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls. Poole said he did not know whether Shaffer was in pursuit of anyone at the time. Motorists at the scene said his vehicle did not have its emergency lights or siren on. Officials said the highway warning lights were functioning when the collision occurred.
25 years ago
Mary Noble, journalism teacher at Idaho Falls High School, literally hit the jackpot this week in 1997 when she won the Trip-West lotto drawing with the winning numbers of 2-5-13-20-28-29. “All I could say was, ‘Thank you, God,’” said Noble. “My daughter and I had just been talking about how I need to buy a new car, but I was having trouble with the idea of having to make a car payment for the next five years,’” she told the Post Register. Noble bought her ticket at a local IGA store and was one of two winners of the $250,000 drawing. This entitled her to a check for $90,000 after federal taxes.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls."