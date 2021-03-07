100 years ago
Spring was at hand in early March 1921, which meant there was cleanup to be done in downtown Idaho Falls. This announcement appeared in the Times-Register of March 8: “Market Street, the main thoroughfare for the thousands of dollars of farm products that are brought to the city, needs the attention of several men and a few teams for a few hours. The accumulation of snow, ice and filth during the winter months is still several inches deep and soft mud and slush make access almost impossible to several of the business houses along that street.”
75 years ago
The Idaho Falls Federation of Telephone Workers got notice the morning of March 7, 1946, that a strike had been averted and picket lines would not be necessary. Local Chairwoman Lila Smith said she had received the call at 5:30 a.m. “We had received an order that if picket lines were set up in the state, the same procedure should be in effect here,” she told the Post-Register. Unrest had been brewing since the end of World War II, as wages of telephone workers remained below those of many industries. Contract negotiations stalled, and the presidents of the National Federation of Telephone Workers’ affiliates authorized the union’s executive board to call a nationwide strike on March 7 at 6 a.m. At 5:30 a.m., after 20 hours of bargaining, NFTW President Joseph Beirne and Cleo Craig, AT&T’s vice-president in charge of negotiations, signed a memorandum. This was the first time AT&T had negotiated a national agreement with the union and committed its associated companies to such an agreement. Still, while the union had won it also revealed weakness, as 34 of 51 affiliated unions broke away and signed separate agreements. In 1947, AT&T was prepared for a strike and flatly refused to bargain on an industry-wide basis. A strike ensued and the NFTW was busted. From its ashes emerged the AFL-CIO affiliated Communication Workers of America.
50 years ago
The last sugar beets from eastern Idaho’s 1970 crop went into the slicers at the Lincoln U&I Sugar factory north of Idaho Falls this week in 1971. Ford T. Scalley, district manager for the company, said output from the 1970 crop would amount to roughly 124 million pounds of pure white sugar. Although this was smaller than the all-time production record of 165 million pounds in 1968, it was still one of the plant’s bigger production years, Scalley said, adding that he was optimistic about the 1971 crop. But the ‘70s proved to be a difficult decade for the sugar industry in eastern Idaho. Labor costs, continued centralization and competition from sugar produced overseas eventually shut down the local industry. The Lincoln plant, originally built in 1903, was one of the last plants to close, in 1981. Although the silo remains, many of the plant’s aging structures were destroyed in a fire in 2016.
25 years ago
With one week to go before a vote on union representation, tensions were rising at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center this week in March 1996. In a March 5 letter to Richard Scott, president of Columbia/HCA Healthcare, Laborers’ International President Arthur A. Coin alleged that management at the Idaho Falls hospital had mounted a campaign of intimidation against employees. “It is vital that these workers have the opportunity to consider their decision free of threat, coercion or intimidation,” he wrote. “Regrettably, I understand that your facility is not providing the employees with this opportunity.” One employee had reported his white van displaying “Union Yes!” signs in its windows being “keyed” in the parking lot. EIRMC Administrator Ron Butler responded with a letter to employees that deplored the vandalism but ended: “Vandalism seems to go hand-in-hand with unions. It is just another reason I urge ALL of you to vote NO.”