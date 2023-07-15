100 years agoPolice were on the lookout this week in 1923 for J.P. Palmer, wanted on a charge of forgery. In a warrant from the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office, Lee was suspected of posing as a Catholic solicitor, selling subscriptions to a Catholic magazine and issuing bogus receipts in return for payment. “In one instance, Palmer (allegedly) raised a check from $3 to $8, constituting the forgery charge,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported July 14. “The man has not been apprehended.”
75 years ago“Did you know that Idaho Falls has the largest potato flour mill in the world? That more freight originates in Idaho Falls than any other point on the Union Pacific railroad? That the finest hunting and fishing areas in the United States are within easy driving distance of Idaho Falls?” These were just a few tidbits related in a new leaflet issued this week in 1948 by the Chamber of Commerce and distributed to local service stations. “The stations have been asked to give these little publicity sheets to all out of town customers, especially to those stopping in the city in the afternoon,” Chamber Secretary Cy Davis said. In addition to interesting facts, the leaflets also listed things to see and do, including the zoo at Sportsmen’s Park, “the finest 18-hole all grass municipal golf course in the intermountain country, Pioneer League baseball” and “the new million dollar LDS temple.”
50 years agoAuthorities this week in 1973 were still investigating leads into the stabbing death of Donna Lemon, 20, of Bozeman, whose body was found July 9 on a bank of the Snake River near Idaho Falls. Lemon had last been reported seen in the Gallatin Gateway area near Bozeman on July 5, driving alone in her car. Detective Rod Hansen of the investigative team in Bozeman said several hours of questioning motel owners, service station attendants and restaurant waitresses had yielded nothing. Lemon appeared to have died from a stab wound to the neck. Her car was located about 1 mile from where her body was found.
25 years agoThe federal government’s plan to build a waste treatment plant in eastern Idaho moved a step forward this week in July 1998. “The Energy Department’s preference for building the Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Project at the Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory had been a foregone conclusion,” the Associated Press reported. “The formal declaration sets the stage for public hearings and comments before the project is finalized in December. Hearings are scheduled in mid-August in Idaho Falls and Twin Falls.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
