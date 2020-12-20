100 years ago
The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee met on Dec. 20, 1920, with a special item on its agenda: augmentation of the organization to give women representation. The vote in favor was held in the offices of Oscar Johannassen. “This policy was decided upon so that the Republican women may have a voice in the deliberations on party management,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Heretofore no women have been members of the central county committee. Several will be appointed in the near future to act on the committee. Applications of candidates for appointive positions were brought before the body for consideration.”
75 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. C.O. Burke of Victor had a close call on Dec. 17, 1945, thanks to quick action by Idaho Falls firefighters. The couple had brought their daughters, Pauline, 2, and Janet, 1, to Idaho Falls and left them in the running car while they went shopping. This was to keep the girls warm — the mercury had reached 13 degrees below zero the previous night — but was nevertheless a bad idea. Firefighters said the girls had been overcome by carbon monoxide and were passed out when they found them. Luckily, they were revived after they were taken to the hospital.
50 years ago
Idaho Falls residents learned this week in 1970 that the construction of a $1.2 million Grand Central store in Idaho Falls was due to begin in the spring of 1971. The news came from Maurice Warshaw, president of the Salt Lake City-based chain. The company had bought 33 acres of land on which to build the store, which would be roughly 100,000 square feet. The store would be the 15th in the chain, which had locations in Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada. In 1984, Fred Meyer acquired the Grand Central chain. Fred Meyer closed the one Wyoming Grand Central location and sold its Arizona and New Mexico stores to Walmart, but converted the Idaho Falls store on North Yellowstone, closing it when it built its new superstore where Country Club Center had been.
25 years ago
Idaho National Engineering Laboratory got some attention from the Associated Press this week in 1995 for its engagement with former Soviet nuclear scientists. “The intent was to try to engage former Soviet weapons scientists into activities other than weapons,” said Hans Chi, leader of Lockheed Martin Idaho Technologies Co.’s industrial partnering program. While visiting the Kahlopin Institute in St. Petersburg, they got to witness a technology for encapsulating highly radioactive waste in molten glass for long-term storage. “If funding is made available, the Russians might come to INL in a year or two to demonstrate it,” said Lockheed engineer Bill Motes. U.S. scientists were also reported to be collaborating with their Soviet counterparts to develop new batteries, electronic switching devices and techniques for assessing cleanup risks.