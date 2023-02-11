LookingBackColumnImage.jpg
100 years agoC.E. Dinwoodey of Idaho Falls was getting ready to take the train to Boise this week in 1923, where he was scheduled to be speaker at the annual Lincoln Day dinner. “Mr. Dinwoodey is widely known in southeastern Idaho as a forceful talker, and the committee is confident that he will make an inspiring address,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Other features of the program include ‘gridiron’ stunts and orchestral and vocal music. It is planned to have radio connections with Washington, D.C., in the banquet room and have the announcer at the Washington radio station read messages from the Idaho congressional delegation and others.”

75 years agoA meatloaf weighing more than 1,500 pounds was being prepared this week in 1948 for the annual Bonneville County Sportsmen’s Jamboree. For anyone curious how this is done, the Post-Register offered this recipe on Page 1 of its Feb. 12 edition: “Blend the following ingredients for the best results for a Jamboree meat loaf — more than one thousand pounds of beef, pork and moose, add a case of eggs and 125 pounds of onions. To this gently drop in 125 pounds of carrots and add 25 pounds of green peppers. Sift in one hundred pounds of potato meal (Idaho potato meal) and pour in one case of tomato puree. Season to taste. The net results should be a delicious meat loaf weighing approximately 15 hundred pounds.” There was no mention in the article as to how the loaf was to be cooked. Following the banquet, scheduled for the night of Friday, Feb. 13, Old Timers Day on Saturday would feature special honors for Hattie Wilson, the first child born in Eagle Rock. Mrs. Wilson was scheduled to be interviewed at 4 p.m. on KIFI Radio, after which a fiddlers’ contest and square dance contest would be held.


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

