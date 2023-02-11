100 years agoC.E. Dinwoodey of Idaho Falls was getting ready to take the train to Boise this week in 1923, where he was scheduled to be speaker at the annual Lincoln Day dinner. “Mr. Dinwoodey is widely known in southeastern Idaho as a forceful talker, and the committee is confident that he will make an inspiring address,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Other features of the program include ‘gridiron’ stunts and orchestral and vocal music. It is planned to have radio connections with Washington, D.C., in the banquet room and have the announcer at the Washington radio station read messages from the Idaho congressional delegation and others.”
75 years agoA meatloaf weighing more than 1,500 pounds was being prepared this week in 1948 for the annual Bonneville County Sportsmen’s Jamboree. For anyone curious how this is done, the Post-Register offered this recipe on Page 1 of its Feb. 12 edition: “Blend the following ingredients for the best results for a Jamboree meat loaf — more than one thousand pounds of beef, pork and moose, add a case of eggs and 125 pounds of onions. To this gently drop in 125 pounds of carrots and add 25 pounds of green peppers. Sift in one hundred pounds of potato meal (Idaho potato meal) and pour in one case of tomato puree. Season to taste. The net results should be a delicious meat loaf weighing approximately 15 hundred pounds.” There was no mention in the article as to how the loaf was to be cooked. Following the banquet, scheduled for the night of Friday, Feb. 13, Old Timers Day on Saturday would feature special honors for Hattie Wilson, the first child born in Eagle Rock. Mrs. Wilson was scheduled to be interviewed at 4 p.m. on KIFI Radio, after which a fiddlers’ contest and square dance contest would be held.
50 years agoPocatello Mayor Bill Roskelley said he was hopeful for improved relations with Idaho Falls following a visit by a delegation who came with advice for improving the business district. “They came clear down here to tell us about their projects,” Roskelley said. At a luncheon meeting, City Councilman Norris Gesas, Public Works Director Don Lloyd and City Engineer Joe Laird detailed the recent $377,800 renovation of five-and-a-half blocks in downtown Idaho Falls. The city’s merits were also being extolled in Helena, Mont., where former Mayor Dave Lewis testified before the state’s House and Senate local government committees. Lewis said that Idaho Falls’ municipally owned electric system cost $5 to every $8 paid by Montana customers, “and the system makes money for the city besides.”
25 years agoLockheed Martin Idaho Technologies, the contractor at Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory, reiterated its policy this week in 1998 that anyone surfing smut on government computers would be getting the boot immediately. In the course of two years, more than 20 people at the lab had been let go for visiting sexually explicit websites. “Everything we do here is funded by public money,” said company spokesman Nick Nichols. “Computers are U.S. Government property. The basic policy is this: Government property is to be used for official business only. That includes the telephone, fax machines and copy machines as well as computers.” While visits to joke sites, classified pages and stock listing pages were frowned upon, nobody caught visiting an X-rated website would be receiving a warning, he said, adding, “They would have to have been living in cave for the past two years not to know that.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
