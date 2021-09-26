100 years ago
Speedy western justice had its day 100 years ago this week when District Judge James G. Gwinn held court in the smoking car of a moving railway train, sentencing a liquor law violator. A deputy sheriff took the prisoner to where the judge was to board the train. Court was called to order, and 4 miles down the track the deputy and the prisoner left the train. Judge Gwinn fined him $100 and sentenced him to two months.
75 years ago
Potato harvest vacation may be a long-buried relic of the past today in Idaho Falls, but in 1946 growers needed 500 pickers to start Sept. 30, which meant school was out. “Idaho Falls senior and junior high schools and most of the other schools of the valley will suspend classes Friday afternoon for a two weeks potato harvest vacation,” the Post-Register reported. Approximately 1,500 students will be released to work in the potato fields. “Any students or other workers desiring to pick potatoes should be at the employment office, Capital Avenue and B Street, Monday at about 8 a.m. and we will guarantee there will be plenty of jobs,” said J.F. Gisler, manager of the U.S. employment office in Idaho Falls.
50 years ago
The director of the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce denied reports the city planned to “retaliate” against Jackson, Wyo., for charging a $100 business license to stores in other towns delivering merchandise to Jackson. Bill Brooks said he considered Jackson’s license fee poor public relations, but added he felt it was a matter to be handled locally. The Jackson Town Council had voted to impose a $100 fee on businesses in outside towns making deliveries to Jackson. Brooks said Idaho Falls business people had tolerated the $25 license imposed by Jackson, but the new fee would make it impractical for them to deliver goods. He said he would have liked an opinion from the Wyoming attorney general’s office on the legality of the license but didn’t feel the Idaho Falls chamber was in a position to ask for it.
25 years ago
Bonneville County announced this week in 1996 it was dropping its task force on personal watercraft because of too much infighting between factions. Commissioner Bill Shurtleff said the all-volunteer panel was being disbanded because “It appeared that for whatever reason that it got to be too much of a contentious group, with different factions fighting each other. While the task force had been disbanded in May, the commission said the plan was to reconvene the group after a state task force issued its own recommendations. Those recommendations had come in August but did little to reduce the conflict between water recreationists on the state’s lakes, rivers and streams. Shurtleff said the matter would be turned over to the county recreation department, which would work with water users to identify issues and submit recommendations.