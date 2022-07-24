Prohibition was in full force on July 23, 1922, as scores of onlookers stood by to watch Bonneville County Sheriff Bob Oley dump 100 gallons of liquor into the Snake River. “The liquor had been taken in raids by the sheriff’s office and was no longer needed as evidence in court,” a wire service report said. “While no public claims of ownership were made, it was said there were those in the crowd who recognized a bottle now and then.”
75 years ago
Southeastern Idaho Republicans gave New York Gov. Thomas E. Dewey a brass band welcome on July 23, 1947. Dewey, who had headed the GOP ticket in 1944 (and would again in 1948) came by car from Jackson, Wyo., where he had been enjoying the scenery. He was met at the outskirts of Idaho Falls by Gov. C.A. Robins, Republican state Chairman Tom W. Smith and Idaho Falls Mayor E.W. Fanning. Dewey rode with them in an open car flanked by a sheriff’s posse of 40 riders and a marching band. The parade ended at the Rogers Hotel, where Dewey was the luncheon guest of the Idaho Republican Committee. He later spoke to a crowd at the armory, then departed to Pocatello, where he planned to catch a train for Cheyenne and the Frontier Day Rodeo.
50 years ago
The tie for last place in the southern Pioneer League was a thing of the past, but the Idaho Falls Angels were still one game under .500 on July 22, 1972, when pitcher Dick Stumpp pitched a complete game, striking out 10 in a 6-3 victory over the Ogden Dodgers. Stumpp gave up two unearned runs in the first but settled down to pitch eight masterful innings in his fourth win of the season. The Angels tied the game in the fourth inning and got a single go-ahead run in the fifth, but the deal was sealed with a towering home run over the left field fence in the sixth from Joe Meyers. Still, in the race for the Southern Division title, it was going to be hard to catch the Billings Mustangs, who were atop the standings with a 22-4 record.
25 years ago
Idaho Gov. Phil Batt’s Gaming Study Committee held a public hearing in Idaho Falls on July 23, 1997, attracting mostly people like Dorothy Jenkins, who said she saw little good coming from gambling. At issue was gambling on the Fort Hall Reservation, where proponents said they were offering nothing more than the type of gambling already allowed in Idaho — lottery games that included scratch tickets, pull tabs, bingo and horse racing. The only difference, tribal leaders argued, was that some of the games were automated. Opponents said the electronic games too closely resembled casino-style machines, forbidden by the Idaho Constitution. For her part, Jenkins said, “I see a lot of people who I know don’t make lots of money buying lottery tickets, and I know they can’t afford it any more than I can.” If current trends continue, “We’ll be a full-fledged gambling state just like Nevada and the others,” she said.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”