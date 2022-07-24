Looking back

100 years ago

Prohibition was in full force on July 23, 1922, as scores of onlookers stood by to watch Bonneville County Sheriff Bob Oley dump 100 gallons of liquor into the Snake River. “The liquor had been taken in raids by the sheriff’s office and was no longer needed as evidence in court,” a wire service report said. “While no public claims of ownership were made, it was said there were those in the crowd who recognized a bottle now and then.”

Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

