100 years ago
Idaho Falls’ civic and business leaders joined representatives from other Idaho cities this week in 1922 to protest the Oregon Short Line Railroad granting Pocatello lower freight distributing rates. “The Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club and Retail Merchants’ association have named committees to work on the matter and it is probably that Idaho Falls will be represented before the public utilities commission on April 3,” the Idaho Statesman reported. “It is said that should the discriminatory rates go into effect to the favor of Pocatello, it would result in Idaho Falls losing some five wholesale houses now established here and serving the upper Snake River valley.”
75 years ago
At a regular meeting of the Idaho Falls Planning Commission, representatives from the S.R. De Boer Co. spoke strongly in favor of not allowing industry to set up on the banks of the Snake River. “These river banks and creek bottom should all be acquired by the city and put to use for recreational and park use as recommended in the recreation plan,” they said. “It is advantageous in nearly all cities that the public own the frontage on all major streams. Whether or not the adjoining land is used for commerce, it is best that the actual river front belong to the public. The river frontage in Idaho Falls has little commercial value as water transportation is not practical. Allowing industries and commercial enterprises means that one of Idaho Falls’ greatest assets will become despoiled and a detriment to the city. This river frontage has great recreational value for swimming, boating and other water sports, for picnicking and scenic drives and for frontage of beautiful residential development. Therefore, this frontage on both sides of the river must be owned by the city. This city-owned frontage should extend through the city from the southern city limits to the city dump at the northern end of the city. The creek bottoms of Willow and Crow creeks also have a value for park use and should be acquired by the city.”
50 years ago
An Idaho Falls man was killed this week in 1972 when his pickup camper collided with a crop duster on U.S. Highway 191 south of St. Anthony. Howard F. Seabold, 44, was killed instantly March 31 when a plane piloted by Leland Stanford, 60, St. Anthony postmaster and owner of a local flying service, came down on top of his truck. Seabold’s wife and two children were not injured, but the impact tore open the top of the truck cab, killing Seabold instantly. Witnesses said the plane traveled on top of the truck for about 500 feet until colliding with a power line, ripping off the right wing. The plane was to have landed at the nearby J.R. Simplot plant as part of open house ceremonies.
25 years ago
Arthur Denison, senior staff consultant at Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory, was on the road this week in 1997, visiting Montana Tech in Butte to speak on “The Role of Materials Technology in U.S. Industry and the Economy.” Denison, the U.S. Department of Energy’s program manager for basic energy science, fossil energy and energy research, was to detail the role of superior and novel materials in industrial products, also the role of national laboratories and their interaction with industry.