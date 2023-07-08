100 years agoMr. and Mrs. V.K. Tuggle of Idaho Falls received word this week in 1923 that their son George had been accepted by the Naval Board and would be admitted to the United States Naval Academy. The news came from the office of Rep. Addison T. Smith, who had taken an active hand in lobbying for the young man’s academy appointment. Tuggle was instructed to report to Annapolis July 16 for physical examination but was given the option of reporting at Puget Sound immediately for his physical. “If this be satisfactory he will subsequently proceed direct to the academy,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
75 years agoThe Idaho Falls City Council announced this week in 1948 that it had reached an agreement with the state to share the cost of replacing the narrow Porter Canal bridge on West Broadway. The aging bridge would be replaced with a 60-foot modern concrete structure, the Post-Register reported. “Claud R. Black, city engineer, estimated the job of replacing the present 24-foot wide span with the new bridge will cost about $10,000. The city has already obtained the necessary right of way for the widening,” the paper said. “The widening of the span has become even more imperative in view of improvement underway on West Broadway under special improvement district project No. 20, city officials pointed out. West Broadway between the Snake River bridge and the west city limits will be improved with sidewalk, curb and gutter installations and with street widening.”
50 years agoAlthough there was no apparent shortage, there were fears in the Upper Snake River Valley in July 1973 that hay prices could be rising above $35 a ton. “The survey of agricultural agencies and feed dealers last week showed that, with the first cutting of alfalfa (and other) forage crops nearing completion, hay was selling for $35 per ton throughout the area,” the Associated Press reported. “Dealers and others agreed that the crop was not appreciably injured during the cold spell in mid-June and subsequent periods of low temperature. … As the season develops, a price increase is likely to occur as livestock growers compete for supplies.”
25 years agoJohn Graham of Idaho Falls fired a 67 on July 8, 1998, at Elkhorn Resort in Sun Valley for a two-day total of 139, winning the 1998 Rocky Mountain PGA Club Professional Championship. Graham, second place winner Tom Anderson of Laurel and six others earned qualifying spots into the Western Regional Club Professional Championship, scheduled for October in Bend, Ore. Graham earned $2,200 for his victory.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
