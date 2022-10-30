This week in 1922, three men from Idaho Falls were held up and robbed of $40 in the Blackfoot railroad yards. The men were laborers who had been working the potato harvest near Idaho Falls and were going south Oct. 28 on a freight train they’d hopped. “The highwayman got on the train with them at Idaho Falls, and upon pulling into the yards he lined them up with a pistol and relieved them of their money,” a special dispatch in the Ogden Standard-Examiner reported. “The robber is supposed to have gone back north on a passenger train. Officers along the line have been notified to be on the lookout for the robber.”
75 years ago
This day in 1947 the Idaho Falls Fire Department answered a call at 10:25 a.m. to the C.C. Hayes home at 255 N. Water Ave. According to the Post Register, “A service plug, which blew up while Mrs. Hayes was ironing, caused the alarm. L.G. Jackson, fire chief, reported that the use of a too heavy fuse had caused the disturbance. An electrician was called to remedy the defect. Only slight damage to the wiring was reported.” Meanwhile, on the desert east of town, preparations were being made for 300,000 pounds of smokeless powder to be detonated Oct. 31 to determine the safety of magazine storage. Capt. C.H. Roper, commandant of the Pocatello naval ordnance plant, said the tests would be similar to ones conducted in 1945 and 1946, but unlike those tests the powder this time would not be high explosives.
50 years ago
The long-running — some would say never-ending — suit challenging the suspension of two Bonneville High School male students over the length of their hair was transferred this week from Jefferson to Bonneville County. Seventh District Court Judge Willard C. Burton ruled on Oct. 30, 1972, from the bench in Rigby that the case would be heard in Idaho Falls. The court action sought $93,256 for Kim R. And Kevin L. Getsinger and academic credit for the time they’d spent suspended from their classes. Both youths were denied credit after their suspensions, but Kim had been readmitted in the fall after the school board modified its dress code. District Judge Boyd R. Thomas had ruled in February against them in another suit filed by the Idaho Human Rights Commission. By this point, that case had made its way to the Idaho Supreme Court.
25 years ago
As the Northwest Power Planning Council met this week in Idaho Falls, an analyst said removing four Snake River dams to save endangered salmon wouldn’t create major power supply problems for most of the year. But it would leave Pacific Northwest customers looking for another potentially costly source of power during the hot summer months and cold winter nights when demand peaked. “If they were removed, (peak power production would have to be replaced with some other resource),” NPPC analyst John Fazio told the council. Removing the dams would cut average production by 1,231 megawatts or roughly 5%, he said. Council President John Harrison said the government might build smaller gas plants and also buy power from California, which had a surplus at the time. Power from California was priced comparably to Northwest Power but was not guaranteed to stay that way. The dams in question were Lower Granite, Little Goose, Lower Monumental and Ice Harbor, plus John Day Dam on the Columbia.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.