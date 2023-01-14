LookingBackColumnImage.jpg
100 years agoMembers of the Idaho Falls Kiwanis Club voted at their regular Monday luncheon Jan. 16, 1923, to cooperate with the Bonneville County Farm Bureau in furthering that organization’s work. A committee made up of Roy Sheppard, Anton Pointevin and A.H. Dent were appointed to consult with farm bureau officials, also representatives of any other organization that could benefit from its aid. Farm Bureau President Fred Gustafson addressed the club, detailing the work it was accomplishing in the county. City attorney Paul Peterson spoke of the activities which have proved most beneficial to the Kiwanians, and A.O. Andelin talked about personal service. Joe Morley rendered a vocal selection, accompanied by Mr. Halliday, organist of the Colonial Theater.

75 years agoIdaho Falls residents started paying 1 cent more for a quart of milk this week in 1948, according to the Post-Register. Officials of the Idaho Falls Dairy Producers said the increase was favored by dairies serving the city and surrounding areas due to higher production costs. “We are sorry to announce the increase, but find it necessary to keep pace with the higher operating costs,” a spokesman said. Pasteurized milk would return to 17 cents a quart, the price it had been at in March 1947, when producers cut the price by a penny. Factoring inflation over the past 75 years, this would amount to a price hike of 12 cents a quart.


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

