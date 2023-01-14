100 years agoMembers of the Idaho Falls Kiwanis Club voted at their regular Monday luncheon Jan. 16, 1923, to cooperate with the Bonneville County Farm Bureau in furthering that organization’s work. A committee made up of Roy Sheppard, Anton Pointevin and A.H. Dent were appointed to consult with farm bureau officials, also representatives of any other organization that could benefit from its aid. Farm Bureau President Fred Gustafson addressed the club, detailing the work it was accomplishing in the county. City attorney Paul Peterson spoke of the activities which have proved most beneficial to the Kiwanians, and A.O. Andelin talked about personal service. Joe Morley rendered a vocal selection, accompanied by Mr. Halliday, organist of the Colonial Theater.
75 years agoIdaho Falls residents started paying 1 cent more for a quart of milk this week in 1948, according to the Post-Register. Officials of the Idaho Falls Dairy Producers said the increase was favored by dairies serving the city and surrounding areas due to higher production costs. “We are sorry to announce the increase, but find it necessary to keep pace with the higher operating costs,” a spokesman said. Pasteurized milk would return to 17 cents a quart, the price it had been at in March 1947, when producers cut the price by a penny. Factoring inflation over the past 75 years, this would amount to a price hike of 12 cents a quart.
50 years agoGrand Targhee Resort Inc. launched a nationwide newspaper advertising campaign this week in 1973, singing the mountain’s praises as far afield as Minneapolis. “One of the nation’s finest family resorts offering full ski facilities and some of America’s greatest powder snow,” it read. “Over 5,000 acres of skiable terrain, elevation 8,200 to 10,400, deluxe overnight lodging, restaurant, lounge, nursery, certified ski instructors, National and area ski patrol and an all-weather road, and more. Designed with all ski abilities in mind—beginners, intermediate and expert. Open seven days a week, lift hours 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Children and students $5, adults $6. Package rates available.” Note: $6 in 1973 would be $40.23 today, according to usinflationcalculator.com.
25 years agoCommuters from Idaho’s Teton Valley, i.e. Jackson, Wyo.’s service labor force, petitioned the Wyoming Department of Transportation to do a better job of removing snow on Teton Pass, which had been closed by avalanches for four days in early January 1998. The petition asked Wyoming to understand how devastating it can be to miss work. “Most drive up to 1 1/2 hours to Jackson because jobs there are better than any they could find on the Idaho side of the Tetons,” said Sandy Lake, executive director of the Teton Chamber of Commerce in Driggs. “People over here in this valley, that’s where their livelihood is, over there. This is why everyone is so upset, because everyone in Jackson just says, ‘This is the way it is.’” Wyoming Transportation spokesman Bruce Burrows defended the department’s performance. “(Some) people wouldn’t have an appreciation for snow removal,” he said. “I’ve been up there, and the massive snow removal is unreal. … There’s only so much man and machine can do.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
