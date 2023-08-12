100 years agoEastern Idaho law enforcement was on the lookout this week in 1923 for Edward Grow, who escaped from the state hospital in Blackfoot Aug. 10 and was reported to be still at large. Grow reportedly had made threats against H.C. Austin, according to the account in the Salt Lake Tribune. “On the evening of July 22, Grow lured Austin to an empty house on Ninth Street by means of a fictitious message, purported to have come from Mrs. Abbie Owen, an aunt of Grow, in which she was said to desire an interview with Mr. Austin regarding business affairs. Austin visited the place in response to the message and was greeted by Grow, who demanded that Austin fine him $5,000 or be shot. Austin called for help and Grow was placed under arrest. Later developments tended to prove that Grow was insane, and after a week’s surveillance by four local physicians, he was declared mentally irresponsible and was placed in the Blackfoot asylum.” The escape happened when Grow “bolted for liberty” while in the yard with other inmates.
75 years agoThe 1948 War Bonnet Roundup, held then at Tautphaus Park, got off to a rowdy start this week 75 years ago. “As some four thousand persons watched, the ambulance was wheeled into the arena twice during the show to carry out injured waddies,” the Post-Register reported. “Smoky Romero, Jackson, Wyo., and Jerry Quinlan, West Yellowstone, were still in the hospital late Thursday, suffering from an assortment of injuries and bruises ranging from broken ribs to an injured hip. Romero received his hurts when thrown from a stiff-legged cayuse while Quillan was injured when a spinning Brahma bull planted two hooves on his back. Another cowpoke, Frosty Shanks, Hulock, Okla., suffered three broken ribs in another fall from a bucking bronc. He was treated at a local hospital and released. Another unidentified cowpoke had the wind knocked out of him when a bucking horse kicked a chute gate against him. The waddie picked himself up after being struck by the gate, walked three steps and then collapsed for lack of breath.”
50 years agoA congressional subcommittee was in Idaho Falls this week in 1973, investigating possibilities for geothermal development, especially in the Raft River area. Gerald Johnson, director of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission’s Division of Applied Technology, said southern Idaho could be suitable for three or four national demonstration centers. He said funds for the geophysical work had been appropriated by Congress but had not yet been released to the AEC. Roughly $300,000 would go toward studying the area, he said.
25 years agoAn Idaho Falls woman pleaded not guilty this week in 1998 to a charge of solicitation to commit murder. Police alleged that Patricia Ward, 30, had offered to pay an undercover detective if he would kill her husband, Karry Ward. According to the report from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Ward offered to make payments with Social Security checks she planned to collect. A trial was set for October.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
