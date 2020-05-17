100 years ago
Residents of Idaho Falls were treated this week in 1920 to the unusual sight of a torpedo boat on the parade ground in the middle of the day. The Wasatch, a Navy recruiting car built to comply with all the specs of a real torpedo boating an automobile chassis, passed through town on its way to Rigby. "The advantages offered in the Navy now far above what they were previous to the war," the Idaho Falls Daily Post reported. "They maintain seventeen schools at which 55 trades are taught and the army and the navy bill that has passed Congress and is now in the hands of the president awaiting his signature gives an increase in pay that will help defeat the H.C.L."
75 years ago
A sharp reduction in local slaughtering quotas pointed toward less meat on eastern Idaho tables in May 1945. "There may not even be one pork chop in Idaho Falls Saturday," one local butcher told the Post-Register. At the center of it was the OPA slaughter control program calling for cuts in pork of 50% and 25% reductions in beef and veal compared to 1944 quotas. The new program brought charges from one slaughterer of discrimination against small operators for the benefit of large packers. "If it wasn't for the local slaughterer, Idaho Falls would have been very meat hungry the past few years, as shipments into the city have been very small by comparison," one packer said. "The big packers received no quotas but were given the green light on production of meat that would be U.S. inspected by reason of being interstate. It was just a bid to put the small slaughter out."
50 years ago
Crews from Herrold Electric Co. of Philadelphia were in Idaho Falls this week in May 1970 stringing cable for Upper Valley Telecable, scheduled to go into operation in late June. Work started in an alley between First Street and Lomax Avenue, and the company's plan was to string 122 miles of television cable by the end of October. The city and outlying areas were to be divided into six areas under a plan that would offer 10 channels plus local channels.
25 years ago
Seventh District Magistrate Judge Mildred McClure was recognized this week in 1995 as Outstanding Non-Attorney Judge of the United States by the National Judges Association. Idaho Supreme Court Justice Charles McDevitt nominated McClure for the Kenneth L. MacEachern Memorial Award. "(She) sets a standard of performance to which all of our magistrate judges, lawyer and non-lawyer, aspire," he said in his nomination letter. "In her over 30 years of service she has devoted countless hours in training and assisting new judges in making a smooth transition to the bench. She has done so with humor, wisdom and unfailing common sense."