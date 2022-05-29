100 years ago
Potato growers announced this week in May 1922 a marketing arrangement to get their spuds to the elite tables of the East Coast that coming fall. “The famous russet potato from the Idaho Falls region will be marketed under a special brand, according to plans of the Idaho Falls Potato Growers Association,” wire services reported. “Working under plans similar to those that have put the fruits of the western orchards on the markets, the association has signed up 1,500 cars of potatoes, secured large warehouse facilities and engaged an expert potato man as manager. The russets will be carefully graded and sold in branded sacks, which means a premium to the grower. … By pooling the potatoes of the select district of the state and marketing them under the special Idaho trademark, the growers expect to greatly increase their revenue next fall.”
75 years ago
The Snake River was boiling past Heise on May 29, 1947, at a rate of 22,800 cubic feet per second, the highest mark of the year and a 2,000 cfs jump from the day before, District Watermaster Lynn Crandall told the Post-Register. “The high water may cause some flood damage in the vicinity of the Lorenzo bridge, but the river does not usually reach a serious flood state until 25 thousand second feet courses past Heise,” the paper reported. “Predicting what the Snake River will do is not good business, but I am hopeful that the cold nights of the past few days will influence a drop in the river,” Crandall said.
50 years ago
FBI agents convened in Idaho Falls this week in May 1972 for the last of three conferences aimed at addressing acts of violence perpetrated against law enforcement by individuals or activist groups. John M. Reed of Butte, Mont., special agent-in-charge of the bureau’s Idaho-Montana division, said some 80 officers were advised of counter-measures that could be used in coping with the activities of such groups as the Weathermen. “While there is no extremist or activist activity in the Pacific Northwest comparable to that encountered in such urban centers as Chicago, New York or Washington, D.C., individuals of this type occasionally drift through to Spokane or Seattle,” he said. “We want to be prepared to handle them if they do show up.” The closed conference was one of 13 conducted in the Idaho-Montana region, including meetings earlier in the week in Boise and Twin Falls.
25 years ago
Whitewater outfitters in Idaho were expecting an outstanding season in 1997, with snowpack throughout the state at 180% of normal but cautioned that the same conditions that might make a rafting trip memorable could also lead to life-threatening danger. “Things happen a lot faster,” said David Gonzalez, owner of Canyon Whitewater Supplies in Idaho Falls. “The waves are bigger and the current pushier, making it more difficult to get to shore, to see obstacles downstream or to maneuver in rapids.” Conditions on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River had already caused some outfitters to cancel early season trips or move them to other rivers. Bob Sevy, of Sevy Guide Service, said he had already shifted trips from the Middle Fork to the Bruneau and Owyhee rivers, adding that Idaho’s many rivers gave outfitters like him greater flexibility than outfitters in other states.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”