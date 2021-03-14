100 years ago
Lawmen were on their way to El Paso this week in 1921 to bring back a fugitive who had been on the run for three months after allegedly rustling cattle. The governor of Texas signed extradition papers for Young E. Hurt, 35, who had been employed as foreman of the Beardslee Brothers’ Monida ranch. Beardslee Bros. and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Idaho Falls had offered a $500 reward for Hurt’s capture and return. Hurt had been a foreman for several years, but apparently succumbed to temptation in September 1920 when he was placed in charge of a shipment of cattle. According to the Butte Miner, he sold the animals in Ogden as his own and absconded with the money. “Investigation resulting from this deal brought to light other alleged fraudulent transactions which are supposed to have netted him some thousands of dollars,” the report said. “His capture came after he had successfully eluded authorities all over the Southwest for three months, among them a Pinkerton detective of repute. It is said that he had large bank accounts both in El Paso and Douglas, Ariz., under the name of James E. Peck.” The reward was given to El Paso Sheriff Seth B. Orndorff.
75 years ago
Idaho Falls Mayor E.W. Fanning announced this week in March 1946 that bids for lighting the Idaho Falls airport had been called by the Civil Aeronautics Administration in Seattle and would be opened March 22. “Bids on the Idaho Falls airport lighting project were called last fall but only one bid, which was unsatisfactory, was received at that time,” the Post-Register reported. “A temporary lighting system is being used at present for commercial airplanes.” Fanning was mayor of Idaho Falls from 1940 to 1956, with a two-year hiatus in 1949-50. Although the name seems to have gone out of use, for years after his death the Idaho Falls Airport was called Fanning Field.
50 years ago
Recall fever was in the air this week in March 1971 as a group calling itself We The People filed petitions with the Bonneville County Clerk’s Office. In the crosshairs were three lawmakers — Sen. Fisher Ellsworth, Rep. Aden Hyde and Rep. Terry Crapo — who had voted in favor of a legislative pay increase. County Clerk I. Keith Long said each of the petitions for Ellsworth and Hyde, both Republicans, had 20 valid signatures from registered voters, but he was still awaiting an attorney general’s opinion on the actual number of signatures needed to force a recall election. This made him unable to advise the petitioners as to whether an election would be held, he said.
25 years ago
Idaho Falls had a distinguished visitor this week in 1996 when Jordan’s King Hussein landed his private jet at Fanning Field. The plane touched down on March 16 at 5 p.m. and was met by city, county and state police officers. The king himself was traveling with his own security and members of the Secret Service and left the airport in a motorcade of more than 12 cars. Police said the caravan was headed for Jackson, Wyo., but the Jackson Police Department declined to confirm the king’s arrival or any plans for increased security. A small staff remained in Idaho Falls to guard the plane until the king’s return.