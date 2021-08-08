100 years ago
Ninety-nine Boy Scouts and 15 adult leaders returned to Idaho Falls today after a 10-day excursion into Yellowstone National Park. Commissioner Dr. J.C. Rollins pronounced it “one of the most entertaining events of the year for the local order.” The Scouts left and headed north through Ashton, entering the park at West Yellowstone, Mont. From there, they traveled to Old Faithful and then through North Geyser Basin and Mammoth Hot Springs. The group spent a day and a half in the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, then proceeded through West Thumb to Jackson Hole, where they visited Jenny Lake, then came home through Victor. “In the evening, the boys heard lectures on geology, astronomy and other topics around the campfire and sang popular songs,” the Salt Lake Telegram reported.
75 years ago
A new airport road for Idaho Falls came up during the city council’s regular Wednesday night meeting this week in 1946. “The city, seeking a 100-foot right of way from West Broadway to the airport, has run into difficulty obtaining several rights of way, Mayor E.W. Fanning revealed,” the Post-Register reported. “A 100-foot right of way is sought from West Broadway at the Porter Canal in a generally straight course to the railroad crossing south of the airport,” Mayor Fanning reported. The mayor said that he and the council “‘feel that by putting the highway in, property value along it would increase in value. We are getting good cooperation from local property owners, but poor cooperation from non-resident owners. We don’t feel we should be called on to pay extremely high prices for rights of way,’” the story said. In other council business, M.D. Snyder and K.E. Woods of Provo were given permission to operate “kiddie rides” in Tautphaus Park for the remainder of the summer on a temporary basis. The two operators were seeking a long-term franchise in order to bring a merry-go-round, Ferris wheel and roller skating rink.
50 years ago
In the biggest combined narcotics raid Idaho Falls had seen to date, 22 adults and seven juveniles were arrested and taken into custody this week in 1971. Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Thomas C. Whyte said undercover agents from local agencies and the Idaho Bureau of Drug Control made more than $2,500 worth of drug buys in the three months leading up to the arrests. The arrests were on charges of possession and delivery of heroin, marijuana, barbiturates, amphetamines and LSD.
25 years ago
In a legal notice published Aug. 8, 1996, the U.S. Department of Energy announced it found no significant impact in the closure of the Waste Calcining Facility at Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. The facility was originally built in the early 1960s to convert liquid high-level radioactive waste into a granular solid that could be stored in stainless steel bins. A new calciner was built in 1982. “After considering several alternatives, DOE has determined that in-place closure of the facility is needed to reduce potential risks to human health and the environment,” the notice said. “The proposed action would reduce the risk of radioactive exposure and release of hazardous constituents, eliminate the need for extensive long-term surveillance and maintenance of the facility, and comply with Idaho Hazardous Waste Management Act requirements,” the notice said.