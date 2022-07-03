100 years ago
Law enforcement in Weber County, Utah, turned their eyes toward Idaho as they tried to discern the identity of a man whose badly decomposed body was found in the Weber River this week in 1922. Sheriff Richard Pincock sent a letter to the postmaster at Idaho Falls, informing him that they had found an envelope addressed to one John Ginley, with an Idaho Falls address. “The envelope was sent from Mackay, and a query has also been sent there,” the Standard-Examiner reported. “When found, the body was badly decomposed. The only clue to follow was the envelope in the man’s pocket, which contained no letter or paper.” The Idaho Falls postmaster said he had no knowledge of a John Ginley, the newspaper report said.
75 years ago
Preparations were underway this week in 1947 for a “grand and glorious” Fourth of July celebration in Idaho Falls. “What is believed to be one of the largest American flags in the nation will flutter in Friday’s parade, sponsored by the Idaho Falls Junior Chamber of Commerce,” the Post-Register reported. “The flag — which measures approximately 40 by 70 feet — is being entered in the parade by the local chapter of the Japanese-American Citizens League. (It) is being rented from the Monterrey, Calif., chapter of the Japanese-American organization. Sam Sakaguchi (a future Idaho Falls city councilman) is in charge of arrangements. The flag will be carried — with the aid of ropes — by district Japanese youths who served in World War II, as well as other chapter members.” The size of the banner led to some doubt on the part of parade organizers that it could be carried down Park Avenue, which would limit its parade participation to Broadway and Memorial Drive.
50 years ago
James Schlesinger, head of the Atomic Energy Commission, was scheduled to begin a two-day tour of the National Reactor Testing Station on July 5, 1972, and two dozen Navy wives said they had a warm welcome planned for him. “Henrietta Stricklin, a spokesman for the group, said they are protesting control over their husbands by the Westinghouse Corp.,” the Associated Press reported. “She said the Navy husbands are being ‘treated as Westinghouse janitors.’ Mrs. Stricklin said the wives want a full investigation of working conditions involving their husbands at the testing station.”
25 years ago
Elk populations on the 890 square miles of the Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory had state and federal game officials scratching their heads in July 1997. “Since 1986, the elk population on the federal reservation has climbed, with a record 353 surveyed in February,” the Associated Press reported. “Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologists believe a group which migrates from the Lemhi Range onto farms in late summer uses the INEEL as a refuge during depredation and general season hunts. They eat alfalfa and grain, or stomp across damp potato fields. … Although problems significantly decreased after some of the animals were captured and removed in 1993, it is on the rise again. Other options such as fences and planting lure crops are deemed expensive and likely to fail. This year, a 300-permit, antlerless elk hunt will be allowed from Aug. 1 through Dec. 31 to deal with migratory herds.”
