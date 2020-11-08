100 years ago
Word came down this week in 1920 from the Interior Department that plans had been approved for a dam on the Snake River at American Falls. “Idaho Falls is particularly interested in this, for the reason that the first meeting held which proposed the creation of the reservoir was held there,” the Universal News Service reported in the Salt Lake Tribune of Nov. 11, 1920. “Clency St. Clair, John Empey and John Hart were appointed a committee by the water users to formulate the plan which has been adopted. The dam at American Falls is to be constructed at a cost estimated at $60,000,000 and will impound water for the reclamation of about a million acres of land in southern Idaho. The water users of the upper Snake River valley around Idaho Falls have, through their cooperation with the federal government, made it possible to bring the reclamation plans to a successful issue.”
75 years ago
Idaho Falls in November 1945 was gripped by a wave of vandalism that started at Halloween and continued for weeks. “Hardest hit were the Idaho Falls schools, where 35 windows were smashed,” the Associated Press reported. “Many private residences also lost their windows during the night. The pranks included the removal of grates from a sidewalk, the tearing down of arc lights, the blocking of streets in numerous sections of the city and the destruction of fences and garbage cans. Several homes were also daubed with blotches of bright red paint. In one part of the city the owner of a red cow found her painted blue.” Nearly three weeks later, on Nov. 17, this report appeared: “Idaho Falls latest epidemic of juvenile vandalism, which has been almost continuous since Halloween, came last night when the air was released from the tires of at least 50 automobiles parked in the residential section here. Police were swamped with calls from irate motorists. One 14-year-old boy was arrested by the police and turned over to Bonneville County probate court. Two others, who were implicated by the youth as accomplices, are being questioned. The first boy was reported caught in the act by a local motorist.”
50 years ago
Before there was such a thing as the “Emotion Bowl,” there was the I.F.-Skyline game, and the one on Nov. 11, 1970, was not pretty. “Skyline High School’s number three-rated Grizzlies used a potent running attack to explode for 21 points in the second quarter and all to a 47-9 Veterans Day, Southern Idaho Conference football victory over cross-town rival Idaho Falls,” the Associated Press reported. “The Grizzlies, stymied by a pass interception the first time they got the ball, put together a 49-yard drive midway through the opening stanza to put the first score on the board and take the lead for good. The drive was capped by a 24-yard Ross Goddard-to-Tom Eames pass for the score. The Tigers came back two minutes later to trap Goddard in the end zone for a safety after a booming Idaho Falls punt rolled dead at the two-yard line. The Grizzlies scored early in the second quarter as they ripped off an 84-yard drive, all of it on the ground, to put the game out of reach. Lon Blair capped the drive with a four-yard scoring romp.”
25 years ago
Seeking to call attention to overcrowding at the jail — and the need for a new one — Bonneville County officials erected a thermometer on the courthouse lawn to show taxpayers that it was costing them big bucks. With a bond election scheduled for Feb. 6, 1996, officials said it had cost taxpayers $1.1 million in 1994 and 1995 to house inmates in other jails because there was no room in Bonneville County’s. In early November 1995, there were 46 people in jails outside Bonneville County, costing an average of $49 per inmate.