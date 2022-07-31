This week in 1922 Game Warden Paul Chagnon of Idaho Falls led a crew that stocked Palisades and Rainey Creek in Swan Valley with roughly 40,000 rainbow trout. “The planting of the fish is the initial step taken by the Bonneville County Sportsman’s Association to promote better sport for that organization,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Fishing enthusiasts of Swan Valley were active in backing the movement.”
75 years ago
Beauties from across the Snake River Valley were lining up this week in 1947 to vie for the title of Queen of the War Bonnet Roundup rodeo. By the end of July, 14 contestants had entered to compete for the glory and the prize, an all-expenses-paid trip to Hollywood. In charge of the competition were Martha Rigby, Alta Pierce and Carl Seawright. Contestants included Jean Hall, Donna Smith, Gayle Miller, Mildred Choat, JoAnn Greenwalt, Denza Bouck, Betty Hymas, Rita Hoffman and Kathleen Larsen, all of Rexburg; Joan Houchens, Thea Parsons and Vonda Strong, all of Rigby; Margaret Wheeler of Ririe; and Guelda Thompson of Victor. Rigby said the girl receiving credit for the most ticket sales would be named queen. “She emphasized that no firm or organization will be allowed to sponsor a contestant,” the Post-Register reported. “Depending on the amount of ticket sales they are credited with, each entry will be entitled to win frontier pants, western shirt, western boots, leather belt, cowboy hat and scarf.”
50 years ago
A tornado touched down briefly near Idaho Falls on the afternoon of July 27, 1972. The Federal Aviation Administration flight service station in Idaho Falls said the twister was reported by pilots and workers traveling from the National Reactor Testing Station, who said it made contact about 30 miles west by northwest of the station around 3:45 p.m. The workers said it touched down three times before receding into the thundercloud it came from. No damage was reported.
25 years ago
Eastern Idaho saw its biggest roundup of undocumented workers this week in 1997, with 205 flown out of the country, leaving families in anguish and potato packing plant owners calling for an overhaul of how immigrant workers are handled. “It seems to me there is a better way to do it than arresting and rearresting and throwing money down a rat hole,” said Dave Smith, president of the Idaho Grower Shippers Association, the Idaho Falls-based trade association representing 58 potato-packing companies. Owners of potato plants said they were upset at losing workers without a way to catch widespread forgeries of work documents, he said, adding that instead of more raids, lawmakers should come up with an easier way to legalize the workers needed in the potato sheds. No businesses were cited for knowingly hiring illegal workers. Randolph Robinson of the Immigration and Naturalization Service office in Helena, Mont., said an Idaho Falls landscaping business and an unnamed business in Rupert were still being investigated.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
