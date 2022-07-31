100 years ago

This week in 1922 Game Warden Paul Chagnon of Idaho Falls led a crew that stocked Palisades and Rainey Creek in Swan Valley with roughly 40,000 rainbow trout. “The planting of the fish is the initial step taken by the Bonneville County Sportsman’s Association to promote better sport for that organization,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Fishing enthusiasts of Swan Valley were active in backing the movement.”

Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

