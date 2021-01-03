100 years ago
A December 1920 classified ad in the Idaho Falls Register caught the attention of a team of the Chicago Tribune, which at the time had a person employed to scan the columns of small newspapers every day to find little bits that might amuse readers. As a result, this note, from C.G. Keller, ended up “going viral” in the manner of the day, appearing in Lancaster New Era (Pennsylvania) and the Sioux Falls Argus-Leader (South Dakota): “A lady’s leather handbag left in my car while parked on Park avenue two weeks ago. Owner can have same by calling at my office, proving the property and paying for this ad. If she will explain to my wife that I had nothing to do with its being there, I will pay for the ad.”
75 years ago
Idaho Falls made the national news this week in January 1945 when United Press picked up this tidbit, the text of which appears in the Wilmington News Journal (Delaware). Text as follows: “Idaho Falls, Ida. — Deputy Sheriff Fred Keefer of Bonneville County, Idaho, no longer thinks the classic story ‘Pigs Is Pigs’ is funny. Last June Deputy Keefer took a pair of rabbits to his home on a small island in the Snake River west of here. Now he reports that ‘There is no place to sit, stand or lie in or out of the house.’”
50 years ago
Skyline High School students got an extra day of holiday vacation the first week of January 1971 when a frozen water pipe burst, flooding the gymnasium and causing several hundred dollars in damage. Dr. Jay Casper, superintendent of the Idaho Falls School District, said the pipe apparently broke late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, spilling water into the gymnasium and foyer. School was called off because crews had to turn off the water while repairing the pipe. Classes were scheduled to resume Tuesday, Jan. 5, while the gym floor would have to be extensively sanded and refinished.
25 years ago
Lockheed Martin Idaho Technologies reported a strong ending to its 1995 fiscal year as managing contractor of the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory, earning a bonus from the U.S. Department of Energy more than double the bonus it received for the first half of the year. “In reviewing the first year of this contract, (Lockheed Martin) achieved a level of performance beyond many expectations,” said DOE-Idaho Manager John Wilcynski. The review said the company did well in attracting private-sector collaborators for research and technology development. But DOE officials said they were still unsatisfied with the contractor’s efforts to create new business by spinning off government-owned technologies.