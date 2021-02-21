100 years ago
Every few years in eastern Idaho, Mother Nature sees fit to infest the land with jackrabbits. This week in February 1921, that meant it was time to get the family together, pack a lunch and grab whatever blunt instrument was handy. According to a wire report in the Oakland Tribune with an Idaho Falls dateline: “Over 10,000 jack rabbits, scavengers of the dry farms of this section, have been killed within the last few weeks in drives in Bingham County, and over 2,000 were killed in a drive near here. An attempt is being made to clean them up while the snow is on the ground, as they destroy the spring grain.”
75 years ago
Plans for the construction of an $800,000 Catholic hospital in Idaho Falls took a step forward this week in February 1946 following the approval of preliminary arrangements for the hospital by Sister M. Engelberta of La Crosse, Wisconsin, mother general of the Sisters of St. Francis. A site for the new hospital, 10 acres of land in the city’s southeastern section, had already been purchased. K.D. Rose was named to head the local finance committee that would cooperate with the sisters on the project, which would eventually come to be named Sacred Heart Hospital. “The sisters also propose to build a nurses’ home in connection with the hospital, but the project will not be attempted until after the hospital is completed,” the Post-Register reported.
50 years ago
New environmental and ecological proposals on Idaho’s irrigating farmers were likely to have a “jarring impact,” Idaho Falls attorney William S. Holden told members of the Upper Snake River Valley Water Users Protective Union at their annual meeting this week in February 1971. “In all probability, the decade of the seventies will bring about some changes from past acceptable irrigation practices, particularly with respect to the method of handling waste water from irrigation,” he said. Farmers and canal companies would do their part to conform to changes required to abate and control harmful pollution in irrigation water, he said, while cautioning, “We should not get the cart ahead of the horse and enact legislation requiring drastic changes before thorough studies of the problem have been completed.”
25 years ago
Work on a construction project at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory stopped this week in 1996 after an on-site accident killed a Tennessee man. James Weaver, 52, an employee of Cadell Construction, an INEL subcontractor, died of head injuries after falling 17 feet from a temporary construction platform the morning of Feb. 20. Weaver was first taken to an INEL medical center, where he was stabilized, then taken by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he died around 4:30 p.m.