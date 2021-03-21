100 years ago
Despite depressed prices, Bonneville County potato growers were expected to plant a record crop in 1921. Making a tour of eastern Idaho in mid-March 1921, E.R. Bennett, field agronomist of the university extension department, reported holding many meetings with farmers to discuss the dos and don’ts. “Adaptable ground, proper rotation of crops, selection of good clean seed, proper cultivation and irrigation are all essential to a maximum crop,” he said. “Good attendance and interest marked each and every meeting held in the rural communities. Gatherings were held in schoolhouses or churches and growers brought their potatoes in and we held a ‘round table’ discussion of the merits and demerits of the brands.”
75 years ago
Due to a delay in shipment, Idaho Falls learned this week in March 1946 it was going to have to wait a week for 500 new parking meters slated for installation downtown. James Dunn, Boise representative of the Sawtooth Company, said the meters, manufactured by the Dual Parking Meter Co. of Canton, Ohio, had been shipped and were en route to the Idaho Falls Police Department. The job of installing the meters, intended “to relieve congested parking conditions,” had been awarded to W.C. Burns, an Idaho Falls contractor. A penny would buy you 12 minutes (with rates going up a cent for each additional 12 minutes), a nickel would buy an hour and two nickels would buy two hours.
50 years ago
Ricks College announced seven members of its debate club had qualified for the national tournament in St. Louis following a regional competition in Price, Utah, this week in March 1971. Coach Alan S. Bossard said Lynn Thomas of Durham, N.C., and Barbara Fowers of Shelley had placed second in open debate, with Kathy Ricks of Sugar City taking first in both extemporaneous and impromptu speaking. Cheryl Morgan of Nampa and Elna Longmore of Idaho Falls took third in women’s debate, Steve Cannon of Idaho Falls took fourth in impromptu and Roger Bourne, Idaho Falls, placed fourth in extemporaneous. Thomas, Fowers, Ricks, Cannon and Bourne were all qualified for nationals on the basis of points scored in the local and regional competition, as were Jay Stoddard of Provo and Matt Lyman of Sugar City.
25 years ago
Idaho National Laboratory was looking at more job cuts this week in 1996, as Lockheed Martin Idaho Technologies submitted a plan to trim 375 through voluntary retirements rather than layoffs. The plan was subject to approval by the U.S. Department of Energy. “The reduction is necessary because of a skill-mix problem, a surplus of indirect funded positions and a reduction in budget,” a news release said. Site employment had peaked at 12,800 in 1992, but in November 1994, just five weeks into its five-year contract, Lockheed announced 1,200 job cuts. Those reductions, coupled with a shutdown of training at the Naval Reactors Facility, left INEL with just under 9,000 workers. Idaho Falls Mayor Linda Milam said she was disappointed, but conceded that the informal job reduction estimates she’d been hearing were more in the range of 500.