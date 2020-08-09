100 years ago
A third party ticket in Bonneville County was filed Aug. 9, 1920, with a petition bearing 490 signatures. Nominations came from the Farmer-Labor convention held earlier in Idaho Falls, but the candidates filed independently, which meant they would appear as "independent" on the November ballot. The nominees were as follows: Orson Hudman, state senator; James K. Crandall, state representative; Harry C. Jensen, commissioner, District 1; Frank A. Rainsdon, commissioner, District 2; George S. Young, commissioner, District 3; William Coder, sheriff; Sankey J. Mount, clerk of court; J.M. Patterson, assessor; Frank Munsee, treasurer; William S. Brighton, surveyor; Thomas Leonard, constable; and William G. Beier, justice of the peace.
75 years ago
A 13-year-old Idaho Falls boy was arrested this week in 1945 in connection with two reported thefts and an attempted break-in. Idaho Falls Police said the youth had confessed to attempting to open a safe at the Jack Thomas sales yards in north Idaho Falls on July 30, taking $80 from a music box at the Apple Pie Inn on C Street and to having stolen a purse containing $50 from Mrs. R.K. McFadden, 313 North Water Ave., while she was in the Paramount Theatre. “Part of the money has been recovered, but most of it was spent,” the Post-Register reported. Police said another 13-year-old had been an accomplice in the Jack Thomas break-in and that two others had been witnesses. “At the Thomas place the boy used a drill in attempting to enter the safe, police said. When asked why, he replied that he had seen it done in a motion picture.”
50 years ago
Proposals for the construction of a Grand Central store in Idaho Falls costing upwards of $1 million were disclosed this week by the company's president, Maurice Warshaw of Salt Lake City. Warshaw said the store, the chain's 15th, would be around 100,000 square feet on 33 acres along the north side of East Anderson Street at North Yellowstone Avenue. Plans for streets, drainage, sewer and other infrastructure still needed to be submitted to the city of Idaho Falls, but Warshaw said construction could start before winter.
25 years ago
Idaho Falls School District 91 learned this week it had placed in the top 10 percentile in a nationwide survey conducted by School Match, an educational consulting and research firm. The company compiles thousands of questionnaires to find out what parents look for when they move to a new area. Generally, parents are looking for accredited schools with academically solid curricula, high test scores, competitive teacher salaries, good libraries and media centers, and small class sizes. Idaho Falls was one of 1,584 districts to be recognized. "We're very honored to be found as having those qualities," District Superintendent Chris Mattocks said.