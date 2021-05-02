100 years ago
There was excitement at the falls in Idaho Falls on May 1, 1921, when two fishermen went over the retaining wall and found themselves stranded on a projecting lava rock. The men freed themselves from the craft and found a footing on the rocks while the fire alarm sounded. The banks were soon lined by people watching as the police and fire department tried to rescue the men. “One of the men was rescued by ropes being floated out to him on logs,” the Associated Press reported. “The other man was rescued after five hours’ work. A boat swung to a heavy cable was let over the retaining wall with two men in it who worked their way out to the marooned man. The boat was pulled ashore by hundreds of hands in the presence of a great crowd, which cheered the rescuers. Spotlights on automobiles were rigged to give light to the rescuers.”
75 years ago
Idaho Falls Mayor E.W. Fanning announced this week in 1946 that the city police department was being reorganized and enlarged “to afford much better protection and services than has been possible in the past.” As a result of civil service examinations, four new men had been added to the force, bringing the ranks to 21. At that size, the force was slightly above the national average of one officer per thousand people, Fanning said. The new probationary patrolmen were Kenneth L. North, Joseph O. King and Robert D. Pollock (who would later head the department as chief). Ray Metcalf was appointed as meter maintenance and collection man.
50 years ago
Bryce Plesner of Idaho Falls made an appearance in Family Weekly’s popular feature “Ask Them Yourself” with a question to Doris Day: “I recently read an article that said you love animals very much. I was wondering if the dog on your show is a pet of yours? How many dogs do you own?” Miss Day answered: “At the moment I have eight dogs, but that figure changes from time to time. I seem to have a knack for acquiring homeless dogs, which I keep for a while and then find homes for. One or two of my own dogs have appeared on my show a couple of times, but the dog you’re referring to, Lord Nelson, isn’t mine. But he’s a sweetheart, isn’t he?”
25 years ago
The “Information Superhighway” craze was in full force this week in 1996 as the Associated Press reported on a new Idaho Falls business, the Hard Drive Cafe, which served food and drinks while offering customers 11 computers linked to the Internet. “We’re picking up new customers every day,” said Parrish Worrell, who owned the business with his wife, Madeline, and Mike and Sue Charbonneau of Nevada. Computer time costs $3.95 an hour Sunday through Thursday and $5.95 an hour Fridays and Saturdays. Chat rooms — interactive sites where people could converse with total strangers —were most popular with younger people while other customers were simply curious about the Internet. Worrell, a teacher at Rocky Mountain Middle School, said he came up with the idea while drinking a latte at his computer.