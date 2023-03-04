100 years agoThe body of the recently deceased Jack Wood was disinterred from its place of rest in Rose Hill Cemetery this week in 1923 under order from the board of health. Charles W. Wood of Valier, Mont., had asked if he might view the body in hopes that it might be his brother, John Wood, who had disappeared in 1922 from eastern Washington after writing to say he was headed to Lewiston by automobile. A description he had read of Jack Wood, whose body was found in a box car at Montpelier, tallied enough to make him want to have a look, and an investigation was begun. Jack Wood had been found suffocated to death with his wife, Callie Colson Wood. Her father S.E. Colson said he had received a communication from C.C. Jackson of Montpelier, who had sent a photo. After viewing the body, Charles Wood declared it was not his brother.
75 years agoA.W. Brunt took over the reins of the Idaho Falls Planning Commission this week in 1948, following reorganization of the commission March 3 in the chamber of commerce office. Gordon Boyle, elected commission chairman at a meeting the previous week (one he did not attend), resigned his post, explaining that business in the summer would require his frequent absence from the city. He said he would continue to devote time to the city’s planning program. Following Brunt’s election as chairman, W.C. Burns, a local contractor, was elected vice-chairman, the post previously held by Brunt. Wendell Sanderson was elected secretary-treasurer.
50 years agoIdaho saw its 44th traffic fatality on March 3, 1973, when James Douglas Tkach, 31, was killed after a car-train collision at a crossing in Idaho Falls. Police said the truck was carried 800 feet down the tracks and that cutting torches were needed to separate it from the train. There was a railroad sign, but no signal device at the crossing, officers said.
25 years agoA group of eastern Idaho potato growers were planning to take their complaints about the Idaho Potato Commission to the Idaho Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee today in 1998. The group’s leader, Tom Holm, said they would be asking for the resignation of the commission’s executive director, Mel Anderson, and the staff attorney, Patrick Kole. Holm said he had signatures from more than 100 potato farmers on a petition protesting Potato Commission policies, adding that 30 to 40 farmers might be attending the meeting. Their beef? Holm said they believed the commission listened too much to large potato processors and not enough to growers, especially open-market growers.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
