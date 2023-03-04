LookingBackColumnImage.jpg
Getty Images

100 years agoThe body of the recently deceased Jack Wood was disinterred from its place of rest in Rose Hill Cemetery this week in 1923 under order from the board of health. Charles W. Wood of Valier, Mont., had asked if he might view the body in hopes that it might be his brother, John Wood, who had disappeared in 1922 from eastern Washington after writing to say he was headed to Lewiston by automobile. A description he had read of Jack Wood, whose body was found in a box car at Montpelier, tallied enough to make him want to have a look, and an investigation was begun. Jack Wood had been found suffocated to death with his wife, Callie Colson Wood. Her father S.E. Colson said he had received a communication from C.C. Jackson of Montpelier, who had sent a photo. After viewing the body, Charles Wood declared it was not his brother.

75 years agoA.W. Brunt took over the reins of the Idaho Falls Planning Commission this week in 1948, following reorganization of the commission March 3 in the chamber of commerce office. Gordon Boyle, elected commission chairman at a meeting the previous week (one he did not attend), resigned his post, explaining that business in the summer would require his frequent absence from the city. He said he would continue to devote time to the city’s planning program. Following Brunt’s election as chairman, W.C. Burns, a local contractor, was elected vice-chairman, the post previously held by Brunt. Wendell Sanderson was elected secretary-treasurer.


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.