100 years ago
In response to hot dry weather in southern Idaho, storage water from Jackson Lake was released for the first time this week in 1920. "The natural flow of the river has been dropping for the past few days and it was necessary to open the storage gates on Thursday (July 8)," the Daily Post reported. "No decrees in the upper country have as yet been cut. The maximum storage reached in Jackson Lake this year was 746,280 acre feet and there is now being taken out of the lake an average of 6,000 acre feet per day, with prospect that this amount may be increased soon. As the natural flow drops it is necessary to pull out more storage to keep it up to the amount needed. The river is now practically dry at Milner, with the exception of the leakage from the dam."
75 years ago
Members of the first presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were in Idaho Falls this week in July 1945 for a final inspection of the newly constructed temple. On hand from Salt Lake City were President George Albert Smith and Counselors J. Reuben Clark Jr. and David O. McCay, as well as Joseph Anderson, secretary to Smith and Mrs. McCay. Members of the temple presidency included President David Smith, Counselors John R. Sayer and Fred Schwendiman and Temple Recorder Jacob Trayner. No dedication date was announced.
50 years ago
On the business front this week in July 1970, Orval Forbes announced the sale of Forbes Manufacturing Co., 505 S. Utah Ave. Parts, service and repair of all Forbes potato combines would be handled henceforth by American Enterprises of Shelley, and the building would go to Bonneville Industrial Supply. Forbes said his immediate plans were to campaign for the Republican nomination for Bonneville County commissioner. The Forbes Co. was established in 1947 at Shoup Avenue and D Street, moving to the South Utah location in 1958.
25 years ago
U.S. Secretary of Energy Hazel O'Leary told a congressional panel this week in 1995 that she didn't see many options for the U.S. Navy other than to continue storing spent nuclear fuel at Idaho National Engineering Laboratory, Her comments followed a statement from the Navy that it might move more than 1,000 INEL jobs to some other part of the country if no settlement could be made with the state of Idaho over future shipments. For the state, Attorney General Al Lance said, "Rather than threatening the removal of its program from INEL, the Navy should get about the business of complying with federal laws applicable to all private citizens."