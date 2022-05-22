100 years ago
This grisly tidbit from May 23, 1922, seemed to be of enough interest to see print in newspapers around the United States, including page one of the Casper, Wyo. Star-Tribune: “IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Dick Curtain, 21, of Butte, Montana, was killed last Saturday night at Roberts, Idaho, a small station 30 miles north of Idaho Falls, when he attempted to board a moving freight train, according to word received here last night. Curtain, who was under bond to appear in Butte on a felony charge according to papers found on his body, had been put off a passenger train at Roberts (on) Saturday afternoon.”
75 years ago
This week in May 1947 the Idaho Falls City Council gave preliminary approval of a $1.28 million budget, the largest in the city’s history and the largest of any city in Idaho. The budget included a jump in the tax levy from seven to 13 mills; a contingency fund of $155,266.36 for a street and highway program; increased outlays for electric production; and distribution and general hikes along the line to improve and replace facilities neglected because of wartime and postwar restrictions and shortages. Among the recreational developments was a cooperative plan with Bonneville County Independent Class A District No. 1 for completely modernizing the swimming pool at the senior high school, at a cost of between $10,000 and $15,000 dollars. The contemplated costs also called for comprehensive developments of parks and thoroughfares along the Snake River, a new softball field at Tautphaus Park, improvements at the Tautphaus Park rodeo grounds and extensive street and sidewalk improvements.
50 years ago
Speaking to the Bonneville Sportsmen’s Association this week in May 1972, Rep. Orval Hansen, R-Idaho, went on record opposing stricter federal gun control legislation. Hansen said he believed any gun control legislation would be enacted at the state level, and promised to “continue my efforts to eliminate the gun control laws that I believe to be completely unnecessary.”
25 years ago
Eastern Idaho irrigators found themselves without water this week in 1997 as the Idaho Irrigation District board of directors voted unanimously to shut the head gates for 12 hours so that investigators might search for a pistol they believed to be involved in the weekend slaying of Saul Olguin Villegas of Logan, Utah. Antonio Panera’s Rodriguez, 26, and Hector Auxilio Gonzalez, 24, were arrested May 20 and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Witnesses said that after the shooting the murder suspects drove to Idaho Falls and tossed the gun in the canal. “This will be our one shot to find it, if we’re going to find it,” Blackfoot Police Chief Jim Richardson said. “I don’t know what the odds are, but lowering (the canal) will increase our odds considerably.” Divers had been searching the canal since May 19, using metal detectors and a magnet. Despite the vote, not all the district directors were that keen on shutting off water to nearly 35,000 acres of farmland. “We’re shutting off our main stream, our main artery at the head,” Director Barry Christensen said. “What worries me is if they don’t find the gun, they’ll want another day and another day.”
