100 years ago
Idaho Falls was announced as the site for a $5 million pulp mill this week in March 1921. The announcement came from the Howard Pulp & Paper Co., a new concern incorporated under Idaho law for $25 million, according to Paul Kollinz of Denver, Colo., company president. “Mr. Kollinz was in Ogden during the past week conferring with officials of the forest service,” the wire report said. “This project, forest officials say, will cover pulpwood from the Teton forest and possibly from the Wyoming and Targhee forests. No formal application for forest service timber has yet been filed.”
75 years ago
Idaho Falls’ commercial building prospects were in limbo this week in 1946 as builders awaited further interpretation of restrictions announced by the government. There was some hope that some of the planned construction could go forward if a sufficient stockpile of materials had already been collected, and some builders were of the opinion that buildings already underway would be allowed to be completed. “Materials may be made so hard to get, with the emphatic shift to house building, that some construction will be stalled until the restrictions are removed,” the Post-Register reported. Some of the projects affected by the curb included a two-story building planned by Virlow Peterson at Park Avenue, between B and C Streets; the Burt A. Wackerli implement and Western Development Co. buildings west of the city; Idaho Falls Sheet Metal Works, on West Broadway; and the Orme Implement Co. building on the north highway. “New brick garages, located on Shoup Avenue and D Street, owned by Earl Norris and Ira Corey, are nearly completed, but three other garages contemplated in that vicinity may be stalled,” the newspaper report said.
50 years ago
U.S. Rep. Orval Hansen, R-Idaho, picked up a few non-political scars this week in March 1971 in a snowmobiling mishap that occurred when he went over an embankment that he had mistaken for a small dip. Hansen left for Washington, D.C., on March 29 with two broken ribs and a badly cut knee from the accident, which had occurred the day before. The cut required 15 stitches, and the congressman was forced to cancel two appearances. He did manage an address to the Pocatello League of Women Voters before leaving for the capital.
25 years ago
Lockheed Environmental Systems and Technology announced this week in March 1996 that the first waste treatment test at a contaminated Idaho National Engineering Laboratory site would be 10 months later than originally planned. The contractor said the first test at Pit 9, a landfill containing plutonium-tainted scraps from the Rocky Flats weapons plant, also radioactive and organic contaminants from INEL operations, had been pushed back to June 1997. “Stung by state criticism for missed planning deadlines, site officials brought reporters to the pit this week to show them that they’re working hard on the project,” the Associated Press reported.