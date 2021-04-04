100 years ago
Charged with trying to rob the Jefferson State Bank at Menan, Clyde Hansen of Lewisville told the judge “too much moonshine” was to blame. Confessing in court on April 2, 1921, Hansen said he was feeling “wild” from the effects of the bootleg liquor when he decided to hold up the bank. … In Idaho Falls, a mild spring skidded to an abrupt halt on April 4 when a weather front brought high winds and a blizzard that dumped two feet of snow in 12 hours.
75 years ago
Businesses in downtown Idaho Falls were playing musical chairs in spring 1946, with expansions forcing some smaller operators to find new locations. The Idaho Potato and Onion Shippers were reported settled in new quarters in the Earl Building on Park Avenue, having moved from the Bonneville Hotel. Fascination Amusement and the Flagler Cigar Store were moving from A Street, as Leo Levine announced he would be moving in with his women’s ready-to-wear business, and a war goods store was reportedly eyeing the cigar store space. “Restrictions limiting remodeling will undoubtedly delay moving day for many local businesses, whose departure hinges on remodeling for new tenants,” the Post-Register reported. “Another sign of possible relief is the indication that a number of night clubs and bars may pull up stakes under pressure of abatement proceedings, thereby providing room for some merchants shopping for a new shop.”
50 years ago
An Idaho Falls apartment complex faced charges of racial discrimination this week in April 1971. William L. Swift filed a complaint with the Bonneville County Commission against El Rancho Apartments on South Wabash Avenue, accusing the management of discrimination against him because of his color. Commission Chairman Dean G. Huntsman said the complaint would be turned over to the Human Rights Commission for investigation. “The complaint is the first filed since the creation of the Human Rights Commission one year ago,” the Associated Press reported.
25 years ago
Eastern Idaho grain farmers were learning the ropes of the new Farm Bill signed by President Bill Clinton today in 1996. With government price supports being phased out, “The highs will be higher and the lows will be lower,” said Paul Patterson, agricultural economist at the University of Idaho’s office in Idaho Falls. “Part of the plan is to expect the unexpected,” said Rich Casper, agricultural loan officer for WestOne Bank in Idaho Falls. “I think most farmers were ready for a change,” said Boyd Schwieder, a third-generation farmer and rancher in Bonneville County. “Whether this is the right change, time will tell.”