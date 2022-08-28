The Ku Klux Klan was on the ascendant outside of the South in the early 1920s, and Idaho appeared to be no exception. This is from the Idaho Republican, Blackfoot’s newspaper at the time, in August 1922: “There are persistent rumors to the effect that the Ku Klux Klan is to perfect an organization locally; that Boise already organized with over 2,000 is the beginning of a state organization with Pocatello, Twin Falls and Idaho Falls to come next. The Klan as it is organized in a number of southern and western states has taken a prominent part in state and local elections and in the correction of a number of civic matter that in the opinion of Klan members the law was slow to reach. There is a tendency locally to rather encourage the Klan idea, statements having been made that the Klan could find a fertile field for its activities in the town and country.”
75 years ago
With the 1947-48 school year about to begin, first-day registration in the Idaho Falls School District totaled 408 at the senior high school and 318 at the junior high school. “Long lines of students were formed at both schools in what school officials predict may set a new registration mark this year,” the Post-Register reported. “At the junior high school, Principal Elmer Crowley said the six attendants engaged in registering the students found themselves swamped Wednesday. As a result, a number of students stood in line most of the day without registering. … Mr. Crowley explained that only one cash till is available for receiving money for locker fees.” To cope with the crush, a ticket system was being put into effect. At the senior high school, Principal Clair E. Gale said he expected registration to exceed the 1945 record of 1,025. He commented that he saw an unusually large number of students from outside the district registering.
50 years ago
This week in 1972 the Idaho Falls Rotary Club heard from Continental Oil Co. Vice President K.W. Brill, who told them that America’s growing demand for energy was closely tied to the price tag for petroleum. “Supplying the huge quantities of oil this nation will need in the future can no longer be done at bargain basement prices,” he said. He pointed to tremendous potential for energy resources in shale, coal and tar sand deposits, but added the technology needed to convert these reserves to more conventional petroleum products would be tied to the price of the ultimate product. “What I am suggesting, in essence, is that economic policy may help close the domestic energy gap,” he said. He also called for “a more balanced view” on environmental issues, “Not less concern for the environment, but a concern balanced against our other national needs, goals and priorities.”
25 years ago
Cleanup efforts at Pit 9 at the Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory’s Radioactive Waste Management Complex ground to a halt this week in 1997. Two months previously, Lockheed Martin Advanced Environmental Systems had given notice that employees might be laid off if the company could not settle a contract dispute. By August’s end, that appeared unlikely, DOE spokesman Brad Bugger said. DOE was still reviewing the company request for more money and a restructured contract. The $179 million, 1-acre project was meant to demonstrate new methods for cleaning up plutonium-contaminated clothing, tools and sludge that had been shipped to Idaho in the 1950s from Rocky Flats in Colorado. Lockheed claimed the project was more complex than expected and that the waste in the pit did not match the inventory they had been given.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
