100 years ago
The controversy over an allegation that a Salt Lake City-based automobile touring bureau was diverting Yellowstone-bound tourists away from Pocatello and Idaho Falls continued this week with a June 13 meeting in Idaho Falls. “As one means of offsetting this alleged discrimination, it was decided to erect a large sign board at Brigham, Utah, and Yellowstone Park, being a log of the Utah-Idaho Yellowstone highway, calling attention to the fact that much of it is paved and giving other information of value to tourists,” the Ogden-Standard Examiner reported. “The surroundings of the sign boards are to be made attractive with drinking fountains, water for radiators and probably parking places.” A resolution was also adopted and sent to the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, “asking that body to investigate reports that tourists are being routed out of Salt Lake in such a manner as to divert the traffic from the upper Snake River Valley in Idaho.”
75 years ago
The Bingham County Country Club of Shelley got the go-ahead this week in 1947 to challenge the constitutionality of Idaho’s recently passed liquor-by-the-drink law from District Judge Charles F. Koelsch, but the judge rejected the club’s request for an injunction. Koelsch said the criminal complaints filed by Bingham County officials against the club, charging it with maintaining rooms for the consumption of liquor in violation of the new law, provided it with ample opportunity to challenge the new act. The country club contended that the new act provided only for licensing of establishments in incorporated cities and villages and that it discriminated against people not residing in cities.
50 years ago
A 19-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested and arraigned this week in 1972 on a first-degree burglary charge, alleging that he caused between $50,000 and $100,000 damage the previous week at Skyline High School. Officials said Gil Brandon Turner, a former student at the school, was responsible for breaking glass, damaging film projectors, a copy machine, numerous trophies, typewriters, vending machines and a master control unit in the language laboratory. Bail was set at $15,000.
25 years ago
Authorities advised residents in several eastern Idaho farming communities to evacuate flooded areas this week in 1997 as snowmelt continued to pour into Palisades Reservoir faster than it could be released into the swollen Snake River. “I’ll be herding cows on a jet ski,” said Mark Lundquist, a marine deputy for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. “This is to be expected when you live in low country. But it’s still discouraging to see it happen,” he said.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”