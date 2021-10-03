100 years ago
This week in 1921 Idaho State Bank Commissioner J.G. Fralick asked eastern Idaho banks to be on the lookout for con artists peddling fraudulent stock offers. “(He) has asked the banks here to cooperate with his department in the enforcement of the blue sky law and through newspapers is warning the people to beware of salesmen of fraudulent stocks as the prosperous condition of southeastern Idaho is held likely to attract to this section many salesmen of get-rich-quick stock,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “People are requested to ask salesmen of stocks of any nature to show their state certificate and in case that cannot be produced to report the matter to the state constabulary or the county attorney.”
75 years ago
J.H. Jeffries, manager of the Idaho Falls J.C. Penney store for nearly 20 years, announced his retirement this week in 1946. Prominent in civic affairs, Jeffries said he had submitted his resignation effective Dec. 31 and that it had been accepted. Jeffries came to Idaho Falls in January 1927 after the company purchased the George Samsel Golden Rule store. He helped close out the Golden Rule stock and opened the new store in March that year. He said he recognized the potential for business in Idaho Falls and recommended the company buy property at Park Avenue and Broadway. The company bought and remodeled two adjoining buildings and later enlarged a ready-to-wear floor and a basement. Commenting on his retirement plans, he said he would probably again visit England on account of his father’s ailing health.
50 years ago
Bid opening for the prime contract for the Teton Dam and Reservoir was scheduled for Oct. 7, 1971, in the Westbank’s Teton Room. Harold T. Nelson, special assistant to the U.S. Commissioner of Reclamation, said the prime contract bid was estimated to be worth around $30 million, and that a lawsuit filed by environmentalists in late September would have no effect on the bid opening. Cost of the entire project near Newdale had been estimated upwards of $50 million. This included engineering, land purchase, roads, site cleaning and other incidentals. The House Appropriations Committee had earmarked $10.6 million for fiscal year 1971 for the project. The bid opening had been planned for the Idaho Falls City Council Chambers, but Nelson said the location had been moved to create more space due to intense interest from contractors and subcontractors.
25 years ago
The American Civil Liberties Union was threatening a lawsuit against Bonneville County this week in October 1996 over conditions in the county jail. The county had agreed to cap the number of inmates at 49, but even so, the average daily population continued to hover in the 60s. The county had spent roughly $800,000 in 1995 to house excess prisoners in jails outside the county. To lessen tensions, Sheriff Byron Stommel said he had hired five new jailers. He said he hoped judges would help the county by considering more alternative sentences. The long-term solution, a new 280-bed jail by 1998, had been snarled by a lawsuit over construction plans for the facility.