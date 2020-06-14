Looking back

100 years ago
Downtown Idaho Falls saw a rash of car thefts this week in 1920. On the weekend of June 11-12, three cars were stolen while their owners were shopping. “Two of the cars were recovered, but the big Studebaker belonging to J.J. Hammer of Ammon has not been found,” the Daily Post reported on June 14. “The Cadillac sedan belonging to Roy Sheppard, which was stolen Friday night, was located Saturday afternoon near the ball park, where it had been abandoned. It was not damaged to any extent. ... The orgy of car stealing, which is believed for the most part to be the work of youthful joyriders, has aroused auto owners and there is serious talk on the street of the organization of a vigilante committee to deal with the thieves.”
75 years ago
More than 300 acres of farmland five miles south of Poplar was flooded this week in 1945 after the Birch Creek Dam broke the morning of June 14. Returning from the dam site that afternoon, Jess Smith, whose 160-acre farm was completely underwater, reported that a 50-foot section of the dirt dam had washed out. Bunkhouses and machine shops in the Jess Hess dry farm, one mile from the farm, were practically wiped out, he said. The Hays home, located in Birch Creek Canyon, had watermarks six inches below the Windows, and truck and car were buried in silt in the creek bottom. The water also flooded the Roosevelt Highway in front of the Poplar Schoolhouse, but traffic continued without interruption.
50 years ago
The selection of Architects Planning Alliance of Salt Lake City to do the preliminary planning for the local improvement district in downtown Idaho Falls was announced on June 13, 1970. “We are pleased to get on with the actual design of the project,” said Joe Anderson, president of the Downtown Improvement Association. The district would include a four-block shopping mall to be financed mainly by the businesses involved in the project. The association planned to ask the city of Idaho Falls to approve a low impact development to finance construction work on curbs, sidewalks and streets. Anderson estimated the total cost of the project would be in the neighborhood of $900,000 to $1 million.
25 years ago
More than half the homeowners upset with their property valuations from the Bonneville County Assessor’s Office got relief from the county commission this week in June 1995. Of the 52 cases heard, 31 had their valuations lowered. “I don’t want people to get the idea that all they have to do to get a adjustment is file an appeal,” Commissioner Roger Christensen said. “They have to be able to justify it.” Commissioner Cliff Long said more people were getting satisfaction because of the assessor’s new indexing policy, bringing valuations of all county property up to market value each year. Before a change in state law, properties were typically assessed every five years by a county appraiser who would visit the house.