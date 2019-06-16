Looking back

100 years ago
C.H. Lewis, manager of the soon-to-be-completed Colonial Theater on A Street, was scheduled to leave for New York City this week in 1919 to make bookings with Klaw & Erlanger and also the Schuberts. “(He) is planning to have the best of talent in the drama, vaudeville and musical comedy line,” the Idaho Register reported. “Two days a week Mr. Lewis expects to run vaudeville, a good road show about twice a month and standard pictures the remaining part of the time.” The theater was expected to be open around Oct. 1.
75 years ago
Lt. David Ririe was reported to be a prisoner of war of the Germans this week in June 1944. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Ririe, of Ririe, received the War Department telegram bearing the news on June 15. Ririe, a bombardier on a Flying Fortress, had been missing since April 11. He had been sent to England March 23, after getting his wings at the U.S. Army Air Corps bombardier school at Victorville, Calif.
50 years ago
To accommodate growing enthusiasm for the sport, two new handball courts were being built at the City Recreation Center on Memorial Drive and were likely to be open for use by the fall. The new courts were part of a $13,000 renovation that also included a second “finish roof” over the pre-stressed concrete roof and two partitions to separate the gallery and the inside stairway. Interior work was mainly related to installation of a heating system, electrical equipment and plastering of walls. Volunteer work would begin once the contract work by Ellsworth Construction of Blackfoot was finished, said Parks and Recreation director Ernest C. Craner.
25 years ago
Four teenagers and their families were ordered to pay more than $14,000 in restitution as part of the sentencing package for a May 29, 1994, vandalism spree at Cloverdale Elementary School. Seventh District Magistrate Judge Mildred McClure also ordered nine weeks of community service and a year of house arrest for the boys, ages 13 and 14. All had pleaded guilty to charges of arson and malicious injury to property. While juvenile hearings are ordinarily closed to the public, McClure ordered written dispositions to be released “due to the high impact of these cases on the community.” Damages to the school were estimated at more than $250,000. The dispositions included: $2,500 restitution from each family to Bonneville School District 93, the maximum allowable by law, and $10,000 civil judgments against each child for restitution, with payments to begin immediately and continue into adulthood if necessary.