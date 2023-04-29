Barbie Down Syndrome

This image provided by Mattel, Inc., shows its first Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome.

 Mattel, Inc. via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Toy company Mattel revealed its first Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome on Tuesday.

Mattel collaborated with the National Down Syndrome Society to create the Barbie and “ensure the doll accurately represents a person with Down syndrome,” the company said.


