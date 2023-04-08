NY Auto Show Ram

Mike Koval, RAM Brand Chief Executive Officer, introduces the REV Ram 1500 at the New York International Auto Show in New York Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

 AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

DETROIT (AP) — An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge and a battery-powered people-hauling Kia SUV were among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.

The two debuts in New York on Wednesday are among only nine automaker press conferences, far short of previous years. Many of the new models have been rolled out previously as automakers move away from auto shows and introduce new products virtually.


