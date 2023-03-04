Italy Starbucks Olive Oil Drinks

A Starbucks sign advertises the company’s Oleato coffee in one of their coffee shops in Milan, Italy.

 AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

MILAN (AP) — Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn’t stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire.

The coffee-olive oil concoction — echoing a keto-inspired trend of adding butter to coffee, only with a sugary twist — has provoked both amusement and curiosity among Italians.


